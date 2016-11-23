This log home is utterly grand

Suitable for a very large family, the house offers up four spacious bedrooms, and as each enjoys their own bathroom, this house is ideal for comfortably hosting overnight guests. A central, lofty living room sits close to the proud display of window panes, while a kitchen occupies the heart of the home, a traditional layout for a country home. A backyard terrace can be found just outside the kitchen, perfect for summer barbecues in the forest, and there are two terraces on the front of the home as well – this family can enjoy both the sunrise and the sunset from the comfort of their own wooden deck!

