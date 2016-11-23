6 cracking kitchens that are less than 40 sq ft

Playing with dramatic shades of black and gray, this industrially inspired kitchen by U Nomade Architecture in contained in a compact space, but its dynamic design allows for all the creativity and freedom you could ask for in a kitchen – small doesn't have to entail cramped , as this example proves!.

Plenty of thought has been given to work surfaces, as the wide white countertops reveal, and the large seamless cupboards offer more than enough storage. To make this kitchen as functional as possible, open shelves provide space for more frequently used items like oils and spices. The result is a functional and welcoming environment which gains a sense of openness through the glass partition on the right that lightly separates the kitchen and the living room without completely closing off the space.