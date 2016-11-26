The fabulous features of eco-friendly design

A pleasing side effect of repurposing old furniture is the way it weaves interesting stories into your home decor. Incorporating furniture from previous eras into modern interiors is now a highly fashionable home treatment, and there's a good reason why! The juxtaposition of old and new – retro and modern, weathered and polished, etc – creates a dramatic, high energy environment with more than one story to tell. An eclectic blend of old and new, like the blend in this living room, is also a great way to personalize your space, lending the rooms character through your unique scavenged or heirloom items.

Where to find them? Old family storage, street curbs, thrift stores, estate sales, flea markets, or perhaps your very own garage of basement will often offer up an abundance of old items just begging to be reused!

