This home renovation keeps it all in the family

The coastal prefecture of Tottori in Southern Honshu is home to this traditional two-storied Japanese house which is 35 years old. Occupied by three generations, the house needed a contemporary and stylish makeover which would preserve its heritage and nostalgic charm. Previously, the home suffered from a depressing appearance, and shabby and gloomy interiors. But thanks to the efforts and creativity of the architects at Iizuka Building Workshop, the revamped house is full of wooden warmth, trendy furniture, sleek designs, and features an airy and bright open plan layout. With a renovated floor area of 1,300 square feet and an extended floor area of 430 square feet, the house has everything you need for a cozy and smart lifestyle.
The house was practically hidden behind a drab fence before, and the garage didn’t do anything to create a stylish facade.
With the imposing fence and drab garage gone from the front, the residence looks welcoming and beautiful. Neat paving accompanied by a lush green tree takes you towards the entrance, while spacious grounds surround the structure for an open look. White, grey and wood combine to give the building an elegant appearance, while the traditional Japanese bearings have been maintained.
Tinted glass sliding doors open up to integrate the home’s interiors with the expansive wooden deck in the backyard. Common areas like the kitchen, dining and living become one with the outdoors, thereby ensuring ample illumination and ventilation.
Old-fashioned tiles, boring cabinets and unruly clutter made the kitchen uninviting and unappealing.
Rich parquet flooring, elegant wooden elements, sleek dining furniture and use of glass make the kitchen a classy and warm space now. Blue tiles for the backsplash add vibrancy to the white environment, while industrial style lamps offer lots of light in the evenings.
Clutter, an old-fashioned entertainment unit and lack of personality made this living room shabby and unbecoming.
Dated wooden cabinets, old electronic items and disorganisation didn’t improve matters in the living room.
Sliding wooden doors in white separated the living space from the dining and kitchen areas previously. But this did more harm than good. The interiors appeared cramped, dull and lacking in sufficient light.
With the living room partition gone, the interiors now look more open, bright and breathable. The kitchen, dining and living zones integrate with each other seamlessly, while the white and wooden environment provides a comfy feel.
Wooden elements infuse the living space with warmth, elegance and homeliness, while white offers a hint of serenity. The wooden accent wall holds the sleek TV unit, which looks much smarter than its old avatar. We especially love how a compact white staircase with wooden steps takes you to the upper floor, while the contemporary sofa promises ample leisure.
The living area stays flooded with sunlight, thanks to the sliding glass doors which open up to the backyard deck. You can admire the sunny outdoors from here or keep the doors open to feel the breeze.
Simple, trendy furnishing and soft, neutral hues make this bedroom extremely cosy and inviting. The wooden accents provide warmth, while a large glass window allows the sun to enter the room freely.
Inspired by the graceful and modern makeover of this Japanese home? Here’s another story you might like - This Home Gets A Dose Of Contemporary Charm.