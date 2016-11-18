This home renovation keeps it all in the family

The coastal prefecture of Tottori in Southern Honshu is home to this traditional two-storied Japanese house which is 35 years old. Occupied by three generations, the house needed a contemporary and stylish makeover which would preserve its heritage and nostalgic charm. Previously, the home suffered from a depressing appearance, and shabby and gloomy interiors. But thanks to the efforts and creativity of the architects at Iizuka Building Workshop, the revamped house is full of wooden warmth, trendy furniture, sleek designs, and features an airy and bright open plan layout. With a renovated floor area of 1,300 square feet and an extended floor area of 430 square feet, the house has everything you need for a cozy and smart lifestyle.