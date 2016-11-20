A breathtaking waterside villa to call home

Villa Quillwort in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a bold grey and black affair that will take your breath away for sure. This waterside beauty belongs to the owner of a furniture store, and most of its functional rooms open up to the waterside terrace. The structure is contemporary, sleek and practical and conceals pristine white interiors. Trendy and minimal furnishing, fashionable lights and sudden pops of bold colours make this home comfy and stylish. Credit for this fantastic creation goes to the architects at Hoyt Architects.
Dark grey with sleek touches of black define the facade of this subtly lavish villa for a bold and unusual look. The different storeys come with roofs which project out quirkily, while numerous glass doors and windows ensure that the home receives lots of light and air. The surrounding terrace slopes down gently towards the water, while lush green bushes soften the sharp lines of the building.
No wonder that the villa stands out effortlessly from its traditional neighbours. Its sleek lines, geometrically inspired structure and use of modern materials help the house to shine differently. The approach oversees the outdoor seating as well, and takes you to a slim wooden entrance door. Glass adds oodles of style to the abode.
Bright and solid hues like pink and blue pair with vibrant stripes and floral prints, to make this living room sectional one of a kind. It perfectly contrasts the spotless white walls and ceiling and the smooth grey floor. A sleek and minimal TV unit and chic recessed lights make this a smart and inviting space.
The living space merges with the trendy dining area and flows into the modular kitchen seamlessly, as you can see here. Sleek furniture and stylish pendant lights add elegance to the dining zone, while the kitchen flaunts smooth cabinets and ultramodern appliances.
Abundant use of white makes the bedroom appear neat, spacious and bright, while the glass doors and windows promise relaxing views of the outdoors. Sleek and minimal furniture, trendy lights, and the way the room opens up to the airy terrace make it a winner.
Dark grey and white come together in this very modern bathroom to create a sophisticated and cool ambiance for refreshment. The wooden sink counter adds warmth, while the mirrors and stylish lights ensure brightness. Fashionable sanitary wares and use of clear glass make this bathroom all the more appealing.
