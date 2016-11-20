Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A breathtaking waterside villa to call home

Justwords Justwords
Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Villa Quillwort in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a bold grey and black affair that will take your breath away for sure.  This waterside beauty belongs to the owner of a furniture store, and most of its functional rooms open up to the waterside terrace. The structure is contemporary, sleek and practical and conceals pristine white interiors. Trendy and minimal furnishing, fashionable lights and sudden pops of bold colours make this home comfy and stylish. Credit for this fantastic creation goes to the architects at Hoyt Architects.

Elegant and unique

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Modern houses
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

Dark grey with sleek touches of black define the facade of this subtly lavish villa for a bold and unusual look. The different storeys come with roofs which project out quirkily, while numerous glass doors and windows ensure that the home receives lots of light and air. The surrounding terrace slopes down gently towards the water, while lush green bushes soften the sharp lines of the building.

Ultramodern approach

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Modern houses
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

No wonder that the villa stands out effortlessly from its traditional neighbours. Its sleek lines, geometrically inspired structure and use of modern materials help the house to shine differently. The approach oversees the outdoor seating as well, and takes you to a slim wooden entrance door. Glass adds oodles of style to the abode.

Lively living

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Modern living room
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

Bright and solid hues like pink and blue pair with vibrant stripes and floral prints, to make this living room sectional one of a kind. It perfectly contrasts the spotless white walls and ceiling and the smooth grey floor. A sleek and minimal TV unit and chic recessed lights make this a smart and inviting space.

Contemporary openness

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Modern living room
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

The living space merges with the trendy dining area and flows into the modular kitchen seamlessly, as you can see here. Sleek furniture and stylish pendant lights add elegance to the dining zone, while the kitchen flaunts smooth cabinets and ultramodern appliances.

White and minimal bedroom

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Minimalist bedroom
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

Abundant use of white makes the bedroom appear neat, spacious and bright, while the glass doors and windows promise relaxing views of the outdoors. Sleek and minimal furniture, trendy lights, and the way the room opens up to the airy terrace make it a winner.

Bold bathroom

Villa Biesvaren, HOYT architecten HOYT architecten Minimalist style bathroom
HOYT architecten

HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten
HOYT architecten

Dark grey and white come together in this very modern bathroom to create a sophisticated and cool ambiance for refreshment. The wooden sink counter adds warmth, while the mirrors and stylish lights ensure brightness. Fashionable sanitary wares and use of clear glass make this bathroom all the more appealing.

This villa makes a striking design and decor statement with both its outside as well as inside. For more ideas, take another tour - A Marvellous Modern Home With A Surprise In Its Loft.

15 inviting entrances you can copy
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks