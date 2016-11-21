Your browser is out-of-date.

A fantastic home that was once a garage

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Situated in a well-known neighbourhood in Amsterdam, this house was once a garage which received a remarkable facelift from the architects at Tijmen Ploeg Architects. Equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office space, living area and open kitchen, the residence is visually appealing as well as comfy. A patio in the backyard offers ample scope for outdoor relaxation, while numerous glass doors make the abode look bright and open. A huge skylight in between the kitchen and living area ensures that the interiors stay flooded with natural light. The home also combines modern and rustic elements tastefully for a unique decor scheme.

Stylish separation

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

The aspect that first caught our eye when we entered the abode is this massive glass pivoting door set in a sleek black metal frame. It elegantly separates the office space from the living areas of the house, without hampering the sense of openness. The home office is near the street side, and enjoys folding glass doors which add tons of style without compromising security.

Beautiful kitchen

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

The exposed brick wall adds dollops of rusticity to the white environment of the kitchen. Sleek and trendy cabinets, modern appliances, and a chic floating counter in front of the microwave add pizzazz to the space. A quaint circular table accompanied by four white chairs make for a stylish breakfast nook. Note how the large skylight between the kitchen and living areas bring in oodles of light for a cheerful feel.

Living with a view

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

The brick wall we saw before has extended to lend rustic style to the living space as well. Located in the rear of the house, the living space overlooks the airy patio and lush greenery which you can access through the large glass doors. A plush red couch, a trendy chair and a beautiful piano add personality to this space, while a variety of artworks creates a gorgeous collage on the wall.

Warmth and entertainment

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

The fireplace opposite the brick wall of the living area keeps you warm and toasty on winter days, while in-built bookshelves promise hours of intellectual pleasure. A TV mounted against the beige wall offer virtual entertainment on the other hand.

Fun and robust kid’s room

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Sober hues and sleek but sturdy elements make the child’s bedroom an exciting place to be in. The bunk bed can be reached by a slim steel ladder, and the space under it has been cleverly utilised to house an ultramodern black recliner for leisure. A sleek study desk, in-built shelves and a skeletal open shelving unit take care of all practical needs here.

Colourful patio

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Verdant green grass and lively blue tiles on the wall make the patio a colourful and cheerful space for indulging in open air pleasures. A cute round table and a couple of blue chairs offer seating here, while the children’s rooms open up to the patio through glass doors for a fun and airy experience.

Minimalistic bathroom

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

White, grey and an earthy shade of brown come together in this minimalistic yet elegant bathroom. Sleek and modish fixtures, a frosted glass shower enclosure and a large mirror ensure the smart and spacious look here.

Inspired by this delightful home tour? Check out another one for more ideas - A Marvellous Modern Home With A Surprise In Its Loft.

Other pictures from the project

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

voormalige garage verbouwd tot woonhuis, Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten

Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Tijmen Ploeg Architecten
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

