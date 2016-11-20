7 habits for an effortlessly spotless home

No matter what the size of your house, no matter what the décor, the one factor that is most important for any home is a neat and clean environment. What is the point of investing in a big home with a beautiful décor if it is always in a mess? Untidy and dirty living spaces don’t make for that friendly, comfortable ambience that everyone looks for in a home! Let’s have a look at 8 easy practices that will ensure that your home is always a pleasure to be in!
Some of the major culprits that end up littered all over our living spaces are newspapers, magazines, television cables, mobile chargers, and more! A simple solution is a newspaper stand and storage boxes that can be concealed.
It takes just a few minutes to plump up the living room cushions, collect scattered newspapers and fold the clothes before you go to sleep. The result is a tidy and attractive home to wake up to in the morning and this can make a world of difference to your day!
Even if you scrub the bathroom once a week you’ll find that it’s much easier to remove the grime and scaly build-up if you do a rapid cleaning every day. Just give a quick wipe to the fittings with a handy towel kept in the bathroom and keep the chrome bright and gleaming! Make sure you hang out your wet towels to dry and put your dirty laundry in the hamper rather than lying about.
Making the bed doesn’t take much time but if you really don’t have time to do it neatly at least straighten the pillows and spread the bedcover. It won’t take a minute and will be a welcome sight when you return home. Airing the room is another important aspect that takes just a minute – open the window every morning and let in the fresh air!
Rinsing the plates to remove residue makes it much easier to wash them later. Give quick wipe to your kitchen countertop to remove spillage and stains and keep your kitchen pest-free and odourless!
After a tiring day at work, how many of us just chuck our soiled clothes in a corner of the room rather than go and put them in the hamper? An easy way to avoid this is to keep a laundry hamper in each bedroom.
Rather than cleaning the entire house in one day, divide the rooms over two days. It is easier to do two small chores over two days than one huge chore in one day!
Keeping minimal decor and darker shade furniture are the wisest thing to do. Not only does it save regular dry cleaner visits but also lets you be at ease when it comes to cleaning the house.
With these 8 simple tips, maintaining a tidy and inviting atmosphere in your home is as easy as can be!