An awesome home extension that boosts form and function

Today we will take a mini-tour of a home extension that boosts the style and functionality of a classic 1950s house. Architects expanded the home with a wooden structure. It has an absolutely unique form that we are happy to share with you today. The components of the extension were prefabricated to be easily built into the existing home. This project shows us that a modest extension can create a new spirit for a home. Let’s take a look now at this exceptional extension!
The extension boosts the style of the home because of its interesting shapes and lines. It transforms the silhouette of the home. Built using thin ribbons of untreated wood, the exterior of the home is modern yet cozy. Irregularly shaped windows are brightly framed by a white accent. The glazed sliding door opens right into the garden. It connects the home with the outdoors and brings freshness inside.
The flooring delineates the new extension of the house. Notice that the old part of the house has a hardwood floor while the extension has grey tile. Inside the new extension is bright. White walls and a glittering wine glass chandelier reflect light around the room. The muted colours create an authoritative style. It's the perfect palette for a whimsical room with unique architectural lines.
Providing space for a kitchen and dining area, the extension creates more room inside the home. The dining area is modest with a narrow white table. Four chairs around the table are the grey colour characteristic of a comfy t shirt. Their high shine metalwork is a bright accent for the room.
A wide and long window is at the perfect height for viewing the garden while seated at the table. Imagine sharing a breakfast here while the morning sun glistens off dew in the garden.
The distinctive shape of the extension that we saw from the exterior creates a new spacial experience inside the house. From this angle, we can see the pitched ceiling creates a feeling of being inside of a crystal. The kitchen has beautiful lines and features a high-polish stainless steel stove.
Dark and counter tops echo the tile floor and contrast with the airy white of the walls and ceiling. The kitchen island creates a divide between the kitchen and the dining areas. We love the simple minimalism of the kitchen island. Minimalist design in this room makes the sophisticated countertops the focus.
The interior of the extension is soft and bright. It contrasts in an ingenious way with the dark and jagged exterior. This is the perfect modern addition to a classic house. In no way invasive, the modest extension is invisible from the front of the house. It’s a fantastic architectural surprise for your guests!
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this home’s incredible extension. For more inspiration on how to upgrade your home, check out our feature on an enchanting extension that takes this home into the future.