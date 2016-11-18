An awesome home extension that boosts form and function

Providing space for a kitchen and dining area, the extension creates more room inside the home. The dining area is modest with a narrow white table. Four chairs around the table are the grey colour characteristic of a comfy t shirt. Their high shine metalwork is a bright accent for the room.

A wide and long window is at the perfect height for viewing the garden while seated at the table. Imagine sharing a breakfast here while the morning sun glistens off dew in the garden.