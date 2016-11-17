This loft renovation scales new heights

Before and after projects are very popular and for us Canadians, there's nothing more satisfying than watching something transform right in front of our eyes.
In fact, it's so exciting watching a run down and old-fashioned room transform into a stylish and modern area, whether it's a bathroom, kitchen or living room. Renovations are simply stunning.
Design professionals Die Design Fabrik are experts when it comes to rebuilding and renovating homes and today we are going to explore five fascinating before and after projects that they've beautifully crafted themselves.
Let's take a look!
These design professionals have redesigned and renovated several different types of lofts and apartments.
In this home, we come across the before picture of a living room, which features bare white walls, an old worn carpet and rusty radiators.
There is nothing homely or tasteful in this living space. Nevertheless, we can see that there is plenty of potential waiting to be utilized thanks to the natural light that flows through the large glass windows.
From a loveless space, this living room has been transformed into a dreamlike design.
The windows have been enlarged to allow even more daylight to enter the space, making the living room look that much bigger. The floor is finished in a warm wood while a fluffy carpet provides coziness and comfort.
On the wall, the designers have used delicately patterned wallpaper, which adds a decent and elegant touch to the space.
The furniture is classic and stylish, fitting perfectly into the overall design concept.
In a whole new building, we come across the site of an old fine-dining shop. The factory hall is in need of a brand new purpose.
This area is extremely wide, offering plenty of space. However, this space was no longer in the best condition. The PVC flooring is old and worn down, the dark radiators are very old-fashioned while there are also loose cables and neon tubes making this space look tacky and chaotic.
Now we get a chance to see what the old hall looks like now. This is truly a dream kitchen!
The high-quality tiled floors and bright walls are the ideal basis for the second-tier furnishing. Warm-oak surfaces, dark grey finishes and black-lit milk glass give the kitchen a very refined and homely character.
The kitchen also features a ceramic hob and a glass cabinets, which makes the kitchen seem more open and appealing.
In this area, we come across a space that will later be used as a bathroom. Could you even imagine having a relaxing bubble bath in this space?
The whole area has been demolished with peeled wallpaper, crumbling plaster and exposed bricks. With a renovation, we will see how new life is breathed into this home.
The new bathroom impresses with its generous space and modern features.
The bathtub, shower, double wash basin and quaint leather chair creates an elegant and luxurious bathroom space.
The strong and warm colours enhance the high-quality materials, making this room a relaxing oasis of well-being.
In order to pay tribute to the historic ambiance of the residential complex, the floor tiles were preserved while a carpet adds a cozy touch.
It's not only the rooms that undergo renovations but stairwells too.
In this area of the home, we come across a dirty and grimy staircase. It is also completely unfashionable with far too many bright colours. The parapet in bright red and the handrail in strong black made the stairwell look very disjointed.
After the renovation, the stairwell is hardly recognizable. Finished in a magnificent brown tone, the steps are very classic and chic. They are enhanced by the black balustrade and the warm gold handrail.
Every feature now works in harmony with one another, enhanced by the floor which features beautiful, hand-made terrazzo tiles.
On the outside of the home, we come across an old leather workshop that remained in tact. The simple white facade and the paving stones that make up the courtyard seem neat but they are quite bare and boring.
On some parts of the outer walls, the masonry was cleared, which is not very appealing. Clearly, there was a need for action!
After the reconstruction, the new look and feel takes on a Mediterranean ambiance.
In front of the hedge, we come across a wall made of natural stone. Tendrils and beautiful lights further enhance the beautiful details of this wall.
Pebbles make up the flooring, setting the tone for a very generous seating area. The biggest effect, however, is achieved with the lush plants.
There are large flower beds that run along the length of the wall, with a variety of plants and flowers growing.
