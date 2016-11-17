This loft renovation scales new heights

Before and after projects are very popular and for us Canadians, there's nothing more satisfying than watching something transform right in front of our eyes.

In fact, it's so exciting watching a run down and old-fashioned room transform into a stylish and modern area, whether it's a bathroom, kitchen or living room. Renovations are simply stunning.

Design professionals Die Design Fabrik are experts when it comes to rebuilding and renovating homes and today we are going to explore five fascinating before and after projects that they've beautifully crafted themselves.

Let's take a look!