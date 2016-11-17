Your browser is out-of-date.

7 superb homes for suburban bliss

Leigh Leigh
Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
In Canada, suburbia is still king. There may be a push towards more dense urban living but the appeal of neighbourhoods with tree-lined quiet streets, good schools and plenty of space for the kids to play has yet to abate.

Today at homify we are going to explore seven family homes for the suburbs that will prove to you that there is such a thing as suburban bliss. With innovative design, we can create homes outside of the bustle of the city that capitalize on the space available. 

As we explore these seven amazing homes, from top professionals from around the world, we will change our understanding of the typical suburban family home. We will see how classic and traditional architecture can work in harmony with modern and contemporary designs. 

1. Remarkable architecture

K.M EVİ, SAKARYA, NUUN MİMARLIK NUUN MİMARLIK Modern garage/shed
This house features a large garden and has a very spacious appearance thanks to the light exterior walls. The structure is unique thanks to the shape of the roof, while working in harmony with the spacious garage and the gorgeous green garden.

This magnificent home is a wonderful example of how a suburban home can be timeless and stylish.

2. The mix of materials

Villa Gürsoy, yücel partners yücel partners Country style house Bricks White
This design draws attention to the gorgeous architecture because of the unique blend of materials, including white plastered walls, a grey tiled roof and brick walls. This contrasts beautifully with the green garden as well.

This is a wonderful example of how details can change the look and feel of a home as well as how important it is to maintain a home, repainting it and fixing any cracks or breaks as soon as they occur. 

Don't you love the elegant terrace?

3. A classic garden house

Tulya Evleri, Tulya Evleri Tulya Evleri Modern houses
These types of houses, which are usually built in rural areas, have quite large gardens. If you want to have a garden not simply for a decorative purpose but also for agricultural purposes, this is the right house for you. Don't you love the rustic touches?

4. A splendid building

homify Country style house
This modest style home is usually built in the countryside. However, they can also feature more luxurious finishes or features as we can see in this image. What’s wonderful is that you can introduce your own touches to this kind of home, truly making it yours.

5. Integration of contemporary and rustic

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
The most striking feature of this house is that it combines modern architecture with country-style design. This shows how you can find a wonderful balance between modern style and functional design, complemented by the garden and roof.

6. A stylish touch

Alsancak Mermer, Alsancak Mermer Alsancak Mermer Modern houses
This structure has been built in the form of a little mansion, combining different styles, materials and trends. 

Do not hesitate to truly make your home your own with a unique architectural element and materials that speak to you and your tastes.

7. A forest house

AHŞAP EV - KÜTÜK EV - AĞAÇ EV, SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA SİSNELİ AHŞAP EV - AĞAÇ EV - KÜTÜK EV - BUNGALOV -KAMELYA Country style house
This forest house, which is completed with a wooden a structure, could work in any neighborhood. It's like a dream house that comes out of a fairytale. Couldn't you imagine it surrounded by a forest?

If you like this home, you'll love these 10 wooden homes that will make you yell wow!

A picturesque farm house you can crow about
Which is your favorite suburban home?

Discover home inspiration!

