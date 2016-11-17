7 superb homes for suburban bliss

In Canada, suburbia is still king. There may be a push towards more dense urban living but the appeal of neighbourhoods with tree-lined quiet streets, good schools and plenty of space for the kids to play has yet to abate.

Today at homify we are going to explore seven family homes for the suburbs that will prove to you that there is such a thing as suburban bliss. With innovative design, we can create homes outside of the bustle of the city that capitalize on the space available.

As we explore these seven amazing homes, from top professionals from around the world, we will change our understanding of the typical suburban family home. We will see how classic and traditional architecture can work in harmony with modern and contemporary designs.