This home's a shining example of contemporary design

Today, we are going to visit Austria where design professionals Architekt Zoran Bodrozic have created a funky and stylish contemporary home that is made of concrete and glass.
This project is a wonderful example of how creativity, innovation and trend can result in the most breathtaking home as well as how timeless designs can still be created even when using current and popular features.
As we explore this home, you will pick up some tips and tricks that will teach you just how much fun you can have with your own home design. It certainly doesn't have to be a serious matter.
Remember that your home is a reflection of who you are so you want it to represent your personality and charm.
Let's take a look at exactly how we can achieve that!
Our first impression of the home is just how grand and striking it is with a facade that is almost totally made of glass. This creates a wonderful and seamless transparent barrier between the interior and exterior spaces. You would truly feel like you are part of the surrounding nature in this gorgeous home!
The glass works in harmony with the plastered walls and wooden finishes to create a very modern and impressive design. It also balances out heavy and light materials so that the facade is aesthetically appealing.
We can see how the designers have worked with the nature that surrounds the home, integrating it into the landscape while at the same time ensuring that it truly stands out.
From the back of the house, it seems to take on a whole new shape, look and feel!
The bottom level of the home still features a glass facade, while the top of the home takes on a more solid shape with white, plastered walls. This is because the upper level of the home on this side is more private, consisting of the bedrooms and the bathrooms. The glass walls would allow the whole world to see them!
We can see how the bottom of the home spills out onto a gorgeous, large covered terrace complete with comfortable chairs for lounging around. This is the perfect spot for enjoying an afternoon glass of iced tea, reading a book or entertaining friends.
There is also a beautiful Olympic-sized swimming pool, which works in harmony with the gorgeous green garden that surrounds the home.
What else could you need?
From this angle, we can see that the designers had a lot of space to work with. They've used this to their advantage.
Remember that your garden plays a huge role in the look and feel of your home so you want it to enhance the facade. Invest in some good gardening tools or a professional landscaper. Keep the lawn well-manicured and the trees and plants trimmed.
Flower beds are also a wonderful addition to a garden, introducing natural forms of colour and beauty to the space.
The entrance to the home is simply spectacular and again, this side of the house takes on a whole new look and feel.
The perimeter wall of the house is finished in a terracotta tone, which adds a very warm and earthy touch, complementing the white walls and glass finishes used throughout the rest of the house.
The designers have also played with the space available to them, creating different volumes and shapes with the architecture.
Safety was clearly a concern for the designers, however they've managed to build a safe and private home that still oozes charm and style.
In the living area of the home, we can see how the designers have gone for an open plan design with neutral furniture, including beige sofas and wooden tables. This works in harmony with the natural light that flows through this space, creating a homely and warm environment.
The designers have added splashes of colour in the form of a lampshade and cushions, which add some charm and vibrancy to the space while the books add a homely quality that truly represents the family that lives in this space.
The star of the show, however, are the large glass windows and doors that allow this home to be surrounded by a natural form of artwork: the beautiful views.
The dining room is a wonderful example of how simple can be the most sophisticated.
A long wooden table is paired with wooden chairs – a timeless design that will never go out of fashion! Three lamps hang down from the ceiling over the table, providing a wonderful soft glow for diners in the evening.
Remember that while you want diners to be able to see what they are eating, you don't want them to feel like they are under a spotlight!
The open plan design of the home is enhanced by the glass banisters and wooden finishes, which creates a very stylish interior design. The glass banisters make the home seem that much bigger while the wooden finishes add a rustic and homely touch to the space.
Again we can see how a balance of materials and styles results in a beautiful interior design. The natural light that flows through the home further emphasizes this.
We can't leave this home without poking our heads into the bathroom. A bathroom is one of the most important rooms in the house! When you think about how much time you spend in this room, you realize that it deserves a bit of attention!
The designers have opted for cool, grey tones in this room. The wooden cabinet under the sink adds some warmth to the space while the sleek and modern features create a very edgy and sophisticated design.
The large mirror on the wall adds depth to the room, making it seem that much bigger. It's also functional too!
There is a skylight above the shower, which allows natural light to flow into this little bathroom, which is why the dark tones work so effectively. Simply stunning!
