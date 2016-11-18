This home's a shining example of contemporary design

Today, we are going to visit Austria where design professionals Architekt Zoran Bodrozic have created a funky and stylish contemporary home that is made of concrete and glass.

This project is a wonderful example of how creativity, innovation and trend can result in the most breathtaking home as well as how timeless designs can still be created even when using current and popular features.

As we explore this home, you will pick up some tips and tricks that will teach you just how much fun you can have with your own home design. It certainly doesn't have to be a serious matter.

Remember that your home is a reflection of who you are so you want it to represent your personality and charm.

Let's take a look at exactly how we can achieve that!