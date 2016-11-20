7 small homes you'd love to live in

The trend in home design is living small and doing more with less. People are living in smaller spaces all the time. From tiny houses to small urban apartments, smaller living arrangements are cozy and charming. They can even help you save time and money since you will have fewer belongings.
We’ve gathered a sampling of some of our most favourite small places and spaces to share with you today. Living in tight quarters can be challenging and frustrating for some. With the right planning and decor, it can be a fun adventure and a positive lifestyle change. Interested in getting started now? Let’s go!
The house is designed as a modern twist on a traditional wood cabin. Inside the angular home is an open main plan floor. It’s a cute and livable space! Small places make windows look more dramatic. These bright interiors make the place feel larger and open.
This is a tiny house project that has a simple and modern form. The lattices in the eves of the roof play with the shadow of the windows. Tucked at the edge of the woods, the home seems to be one with nature. What a freeing concept!
This house is perfect for those who love simple spaces. Blank white walls are a clean canvas that helps keep your mind free and clear. The double height ceiling contrasts with the narrow width of the home. We love the playroom on the loft. This is a beautiful and pure space that an entire family could enjoy.
Small spaces don’t have to be all modern and minimalist. Here’s a perfect example of a classic and cozy space. It has a delicate country style because of the wood accents. The cool grey tones in the room give it a subdued feel. Check out the kitchen island that’s doing double duty as a storage unit! Perfect for smaller spaces.
Keeping the raw elements in your home can give your space an industrial vibe. We love homes that embrace exposed brick, concrete floors, and wood beams. This works great for tiny spaces because it gives you the illusion of greater space. We love this living and dining area that packs in lots of functionality in a small space.
You can have a fun and eclectic mix of colours and textures even if you have a small space! This living room is great example. The key to this look is keeping a neutral tone as a base to unify the look of your home. Use dark tones to accent if you want an elegant look. homify can connect you with interior designers and decorators who can help you get the best look for your small home.
Tiny apartments with big price tags often have incredible views. Check out this apartment that creates a perfect home with a view in a fraction of the space. Make use of the patio like they do here with a half table. We love the reading nook and the hanging chair. This is a perfect chill out space.
Thanks for sampling our selection of perfect little spaces! If you’re curious about small living inspiration on homify, then please check out our feature on 20 of the cutest small homes you'll ever see.