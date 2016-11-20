Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 small homes you'd love to live in

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

The trend in home design is living small and doing more with less. People are living in smaller spaces all the time. From tiny houses to small urban apartments, smaller living arrangements are cozy and charming. They can even help you save time and money since you will have fewer belongings.

We’ve gathered a sampling of some of our most favourite small places and spaces to share with you today. Living in tight quarters can be challenging and frustrating for some. With the right planning and decor, it can be a fun adventure and a positive lifestyle change. Interested in getting started now? Let’s go!

Compact cabin

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

The house is designed as a modern twist on a traditional wood cabin. Inside the angular home is an open main plan floor. It’s a cute and livable space! Small places make windows look more dramatic.  These bright interiors make the place feel larger and open.

Small and woodsy

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
SOMMERHAUS PIU – YES WE WOOD

SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU – YES WE WOOD
SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD

This is a tiny house project that has a simple and modern form. The lattices in the eves of the roof play with the shadow of the windows. Tucked at the edge of the woods, the home seems to be one with nature. What a freeing concept!

Slim minimalism

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern dining room
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

This house is perfect for those who love simple spaces. Blank white walls are a clean canvas that helps keep your mind free and clear. The double height ceiling contrasts with the narrow width of the home. We love the playroom on the loft. This is a beautiful and pure space that an entire family could enjoy.

Classic and rustic

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva
Elena Arsentyeva

Small spaces don’t have to be all modern and minimalist. Here’s a perfect example of a classic and cozy space. It has a delicate country style because of the wood accents. The cool grey tones in the room give it a subdued feel. Check out the kitchen island that’s doing double duty as a storage unit! Perfect for smaller spaces.

Industrial vibes

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keeping the raw elements in your home can give your space an industrial vibe. We love homes that embrace exposed brick, concrete floors, and wood beams. This works great for tiny spaces because it gives you the illusion of greater space. We love this living and dining area that packs in lots of functionality in a small space.

Keep in touch with neutral tones

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

You can have a fun and eclectic mix of colours and textures even if you have a small space! This living room is great example. The key to this look is keeping a neutral tone as a base to unify the look of your home. Use dark tones to accent if you want an elegant look. homify can connect you with interior designers and decorators who can help you get the best look for your small home.

Better views with smaller rooms

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern living room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

Tiny apartments with big price tags often have incredible views. Check out this apartment that creates a perfect home with a view in a fraction of the space. Make use of the patio like they do here with a half table. We love the reading nook and the hanging chair. This is a perfect chill out space.

Thanks for sampling our selection of perfect little spaces! If you’re curious about small living inspiration on homify, then please check out our feature on 20 of the cutest small homes you'll ever see.

7 habits for an effortlessly spotless home
Which small space was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks