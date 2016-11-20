7 small homes you'd love to live in

The trend in home design is living small and doing more with less. People are living in smaller spaces all the time. From tiny houses to small urban apartments, smaller living arrangements are cozy and charming. They can even help you save time and money since you will have fewer belongings.

We’ve gathered a sampling of some of our most favourite small places and spaces to share with you today. Living in tight quarters can be challenging and frustrating for some. With the right planning and decor, it can be a fun adventure and a positive lifestyle change. Interested in getting started now? Let’s go!