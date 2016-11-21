This classic brick house has gallery-inspired interiors

Today we will take a look at a gabled roof home in Germany. The home has a rust red brick exterior with matte grey aluminum doors. It’s the extreme pitch of the roof on the house that catches the eye. The zinc roof has skylights included to brighten the home. Inside the home, there is a high contrast between the black slate floors and the snow white walls. The kitchen is fresh and bright while the ultra modern bathroom stuns. Custom interiors in the home show off clean cut lines and captivating angles. Let’s start our tour and see what makes this home worthy of a modern art gallery.
Exterior lighting enhances a modest front entrance to the home. This is a subtle way to make any home more inviting. The roof sits heavily atop the brick base of the home. A curved brick wall by the front door softens the boldness of the exterior. Already we are intrigued by the different lines and shapes of this modern house. Let’s take a look inside and see the gallery space interiors.
The living room features white walls complemented by all white furniture. The twinned couches and coffee tables create symmetry in the room that is pleasing and relaxing. At the center of the room is a sleek fireplace. Accessorized with an oversized faux fur blanket, this is a perfect living room for winter nights.
The staircase of the home is where we can see some of the genius in the architect's design. The shape calls to mind the stairs of the Guggenheim in New York City. The high contrast between the rich slate floors and the effervescent white walls is prominent. Lit by skylights and ankle-height sconces, this is a staircase that belongs in a museum. It’s an exciting addition to the home.
The bathroom is resplendent with custom features. The result is this clean and futuristic design. A stand alone tub with minimalistic features stands alone. The simple bathroom sink echoes the curvature of the tub. Although this room is diminutive, it leaves a powerful impression. We love this black and white colour scheme in this room! To mellow out a modern design like this we would add plants or a decorated bathroom mat.
The simple hallway connects the home through a bright space. The floor to ceiling windows frame the exterior. The landscape becomes artwork in the home. Institutional in its appearance, the hall has a sense of a serene place. Need help getting a clean and uncluttered look in your home? You can connect with interior designers and decorators on homify today.
Let’s end our tour at the combined kitchen and dining space in the home. With extensive glazing in this room, it opens right to the outside. It’s great for a smaller kitchen because it makes the space feel larger. You can find sleek black surfaces on the kitchen island and dining table. White accents from the simple dining chairs and panelled walls are subtle additions. Flowers and a chandelier like curved branches bring freshness to this bare kitchen. It’s simple yet dynamic space that’s perfect for the everyday.
Thank you for joining us on a tour of this gallery inspired home! We hope that you found some inspiration for your own space. For more features on home inspiration, check out our ideabooks on reimagining modern home design and a modern Instagram-worthy apartment. Happy inspiration hunting!