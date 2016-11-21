This classic brick house has gallery-inspired interiors

Let’s end our tour at the combined kitchen and dining space in the home. With extensive glazing in this room, it opens right to the outside. It’s great for a smaller kitchen because it makes the space feel larger. You can find sleek black surfaces on the kitchen island and dining table. White accents from the simple dining chairs and panelled walls are subtle additions. Flowers and a chandelier like curved branches bring freshness to this bare kitchen. It’s simple yet dynamic space that’s perfect for the everyday.

Thank you for joining us on a tour of this gallery inspired home! We hope that you found some inspiration for your own space. For more features on home inspiration, check out our ideabooks on reimagining modern home design and a modern Instagram-worthy apartment. Happy inspiration hunting!