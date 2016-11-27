This family home mirrors the woods around it

At first glance, this house may not look very natural. However, its boxy contemporary design is completely inspired by nature.

Architect Matthew Heywood explains, “The design of the house developed in direct response to the site and its location within the beautiful village of Yalding in Kent.”

Mature lush trees surround the large lot. Taking his cue from the woodland setting, Heywood delivered a modern interpretation of branches, leaves and tree trunks through the very structure of the house. From the windows to the exterior cladding to the spare interior, the focus with every element of this home is the natural environment.