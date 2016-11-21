Your browser is out-of-date.

7 budget-friendly ideas to upgrade your kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
If you have been looking for pretty cabinets and amazing lighting for you kitchen, and having thoughts of breaking the bank, then you need to rethink. There are many of ways of upgrading your kitchen without diving into a pile of heavy bills. So why do you need to upgrade your kitchen in the first place? Space and better utilization of the same may lead many people down the path of kitchen renovation, while others may be looking for smaller tweaks that can brighten up the space and make it look more modern. Either which ways, one will have to plan the finances of the same with some research and cost effective methods. Here are seven ways of upgrading your kitchen on a budget!

Protect the walls

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

The backsplash has been invented for a very good reason! But do not get stuck in an old style rut – try out new styles so that you protect the wall from the spray that inevitably comes to line and stain this vulnerable slice of wall. Spruce it up with an easy to clean tile, or paint it in a bold colour. You can also take a walk on the creative side and do some cool typography on the walls.

Take the practical way out

Oak chopping board Bordercraft KitchenBench tops
Bordercraft

Areas like the kitchen and the bathroom need to offer you the luxury of space and functionality even as they retain a stylish edge. This is why designing a kitchen is a particularly challenging job. So choose functional use of space and bring in fixtures and pieces that will actually support your family’s size, needs and eating or cooking habits. This includes planning the cabinets, the style and size of the islands as well as the appliances and the various material used for the fittings.

Minimalism at play

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

While you need plenty of storage, the old adage of less is more can also come handy when you are in the kitchen. Sometimes, it is easier to organize everything in a smaller space than to have everything scattered over a larger area and across too many cabinets. This will make it easier to retrieve the objects and items that you may be hunting for. Also, less cabinetry will give the kitchen a chance to breathe and render a more open look as you navigate your way around to create a gourmet meal for you and your family.

Accessorise with style

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Use pops of colour to accessorise the kitchen and create a wonderfully vibrant look. Take a cue from this sunny yellow kitchen designed by the architects at Asenne Arquitetura.

Say it with greenery

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Use a hint of greenery with potted herbs or simple creeper style plants and succulents so as to make a stunning and natural statement.

A touch of creativity

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Combine textures and bring in themes with creative layouts and methods of storage and display to bring out the best in your space.

Attention to detail

Kitchen, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen KitchenKitchen utensils
Derya Bilgen

Laying a rug on the floor or using good lighting will help in bringing out a comforting vibe in the space.

Check out another interesting story here - 8 Smart Ideas For Trendy L-Shaped Kitchens.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

