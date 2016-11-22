A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues

This gorgeous wooden house in the Russian city of Perm paints a pretty picture amidst a snow-laden landscape. Spanning across an area of 204.6 square metres, this residence uses wood and stone lavishly to redefine serene countryside living. The interiors are warm, cosy and dotted with lively hues for a cheerful feel. Though rusticity is a major theme, trendy furnishing and appliances have been used to usher in the benefits of modernism. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful and homely creation by the interior designers at Marina Pennie Design & Art.
With pristine white snow on its sloping roofs, warm wooden exterior walls and sleek white railings, the house looks like something out of a fairytale. The wood offers ample natural insulation against the surrounding snow and chilly air, while numerous windows make sure that the sun reaches the interiors.
The richness of natural wood becomes more apparent as we approach the property. Touches of black and white add personality to the abode, while the towering trees make for a picture perfect setting.
Wood, stone and large glass windows make the living space bright, rustic, spacious and welcoming. The furniture flaunts earthy tones as well, while soft curtains add a hint of dreaminess.
The lofty stone fireplace in the living space is a unique affair which provides delicious warmth on cold days and nights. The elegant wrought iron chandelier adds a dash of glamour, while the double height of the living area lends airiness.
A soft and exquisite shade of turquoise pairs with wood to make the kitchen a homely, relaxing yet smart space. Patterned tiles on the backsplash, gentle recessed lights and large sunny windows complete the bright and lively look here.
The kitchen island with its brown, turquoise and white combination is both pretty and functional. Neat in-built cabinets offer ample storage, and the island conceals an oven as well.
Stylish dark wooden furniture, beautiful pendant lights and large glass windows are the highlights of the cosy and elegant dining area. The white rug contrasts the floor nicely, while the wooden walls and ceiling ensure inviting warmth.
The master bedroom flaunts silky olive green bedding, graceful sconce lights, a stylish chandelier and gently flowing sheer drapes for a grand look. The wrought iron bed is elegantly carved to accentuate the regal ambiance.
Wood and stone in different shades fill the kid’s bedroom with oodles of warmth and comfort. Pops of red, green, a world map wall decor, and a sailboat on the study desk make for visual interest here.
A combination of light-hued wood, pistachio green floor tiles and floral patterns on wall tiles make this bathroom exotic and charming. Dark grey steps lead to the curvy tub, while funky round mirrors add pizzazz to the space.
Loved exploring this wonderful wooden home? Take another tour for more ideas - A big bright home for a lucky family.