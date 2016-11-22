A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues

This gorgeous wooden house in the Russian city of Perm paints a pretty picture amidst a snow-laden landscape. Spanning across an area of 204.6 square metres, this residence uses wood and stone lavishly to redefine serene countryside living. The interiors are warm, cosy and dotted with lively hues for a cheerful feel. Though rusticity is a major theme, trendy furnishing and appliances have been used to usher in the benefits of modernism. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful and homely creation by the interior designers at Marina Pennie Design & Art.