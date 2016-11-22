Your browser is out-of-date.

A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues

Justwords Justwords
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style house
This gorgeous wooden house in the Russian city of Perm paints a pretty picture amidst a snow-laden landscape. Spanning across an area of 204.6 square metres, this residence uses wood and stone lavishly to redefine serene countryside living. The interiors are warm, cosy and dotted with lively hues for a cheerful feel. Though rusticity is a major theme, trendy furnishing and appliances have been used to usher in the benefits of modernism. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful and homely creation by the interior designers at Marina Pennie Design & Art.

Fairytale magic

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style house
With pristine white snow on its sloping roofs, warm wooden exterior walls and sleek white railings, the house looks like something out of a fairytale. The wood offers ample natural insulation against the surrounding snow and chilly air, while numerous windows make sure that the sun reaches the interiors.

Up close

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style house
The richness of natural wood becomes more apparent as we approach the property. Touches of black and white add personality to the abode, while the towering trees make for a picture perfect setting.

Inviting living

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Living room
Wood, stone and large glass windows make the living space bright, rustic, spacious and welcoming. The furniture flaunts earthy tones as well, while soft curtains add a hint of dreaminess.

Elegant warmth

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Living room
The lofty stone fireplace in the living space is a unique affair which provides delicious warmth on cold days and nights. The elegant wrought iron chandelier adds a dash of glamour, while the double height of the living area lends airiness.

Relaxing kitchen

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Kitchen
A soft and exquisite shade of turquoise pairs with wood to make the kitchen a homely, relaxing yet smart space. Patterned tiles on the backsplash, gentle recessed lights and large sunny windows complete the bright and lively look here.

Pretty island

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Kitchen
The kitchen island with its brown, turquoise and white combination is both pretty and functional. Neat in-built cabinets offer ample storage, and the island conceals an oven as well.

Cosy dining

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style dining room
Stylish dark wooden furniture, beautiful pendant lights and large glass windows are the highlights of the cosy and elegant dining area. The white rug contrasts the floor nicely, while the wooden walls and ceiling ensure inviting warmth.

Grand master bedroom

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style bedroom
The master bedroom flaunts silky olive green bedding, graceful sconce lights, a stylish chandelier and gently flowing sheer drapes for a grand look. The wrought iron bed is elegantly carved to accentuate the regal ambiance.

Charming kid’s bedroom

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Nursery/kid’s room
Wood and stone in different shades fill the kid’s bedroom with oodles of warmth and comfort. Pops of red, green, a world map wall decor, and a sailboat on the study desk make for visual interest here.

Sensuous bathroom

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style bathroom
A combination of light-hued wood, pistachio green floor tiles and floral patterns on wall tiles make this bathroom exotic and charming. Dark grey steps lead to the curvy tub, while funky round mirrors add pizzazz to the space.

Other pictures from the project

Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Kitchen Wood
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Kitchen
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Living room
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style bathroom
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Nursery/kid’s room
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Nursery/kid’s room
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style bedroom
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Деревянный дом Хонка в г.Пермь, Marina Pennie Design&Art Marina Pennie Design&Art Country style dining room
Loved exploring this wonderful wooden home? Take another tour for more ideas - A big bright home for a lucky family.

Healthy home: Natural materials for your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

