12 ideas for a sleek small kitchen

The decorating of small kitchens has changed in recent years. Before having the perfect kitchen was slightly more difficult to what it is today because today we know that small changes can make a big difference. There is no need to buy or build heavy furniture or invest in expensive materials. Modern kitchens are all about simple designs.

Today at homify, we are going to show you photographs of very small but super modern and spectacular kitchens. With appliances and furniture that are savvy and have been put together by top professionals Hitchings & Thomas Ltd, this is sure to inspire you when it comes to your kitchen design.

Let's take a look!