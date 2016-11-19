Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas for a sleek small kitchen

Leigh Leigh
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
The decorating of small kitchens has changed in recent years. Before having the perfect kitchen was slightly more difficult to what it is today because today we know that small changes can make a big difference. There is no need to buy or build heavy furniture or invest in expensive materials. Modern kitchens are all about simple designs. 

Today at homify, we are going to show you photographs of very small but super modern and spectacular kitchens. With appliances and furniture that are savvy and have been put together by top professionals Hitchings & Thomas Ltd, this is sure to inspire you when it comes to your kitchen design.

Let's take a look!

Large storage areas

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Furniture in two colors that contrast and combine

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Comfortable and modern handles on doors and drawers

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Super-focused illumination

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Original lighting that combines functionality and style

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Electric cooker with a glass lid

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Electric and vertical oven

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Extractor of a new generation

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Laundry space integrated with the kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Trendy faucets also in the kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Practical, functional and modern ceramic floors

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Good circulation and a connection with the outdoors

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

Would you want a kitchen like this in your house?

