This apartment bids goodbye to shabby for chic

Shabby, gloomy and neglected are the words which described this Portuguese apartment before its bright and airy makeover. The interior architects at G. R. Design made generous and tasteful use of white hues and wood to make the home modern and charming. Sleek designs accentuate the minimalistic spirit of the apartment, while soothing lights make the interiors warm and elegant. Sleek glass windows and stylish doors add to the visual appeal of this abode too.
Shoddy tiles, dated furniture and a non-descript floor made the kitchen a chef’s nightmare. Lack of sufficient light made matters worse.
The sleek white revamped kitchen is peppered with bold black cabinets and modish chrome appliances for a fashionable appeal. The light-hued wooden floor adds warmth here, and there is ample space to move around while accomplishing culinary chores.
Drab white tiles with chipped edges, damp and old-fashioned sanitary wares were the issues facing the bathroom.
White and dark grey combine elegantly in this stylishly minimal bathroom to offer simple yet contemporary rejuvenation. Sleek fixtures and a large mirror enhance the feeling of spaciousness and brightness.
The doors and doorways were simply nightmarish previously. Chipped paint and rickety structures made them seem ready to fall off anytime.
What a refreshing sight greets us now! The doors and doorways are wider and refurbished beautifully. White and light grey tones mix elegantly to help the doors and doorways merge in and stand out at the same time.
Warm wood on the floor and creamy white walls and ceiling make this corridor seem so cosy and inviting. Recessed lights glam up the space nicely, and the French door at the end is a quaint touch.
Painted in fresh and spotless white, the rooms in the apartment look bigger, brighter and airier than before. Sleek cabinets like the one you see here add tons of utility to the rooms, but in a sleek and trendy manner.
Sleek and large glass windows allow the interiors of this residence to stay naturally illuminated during the daytime. And they offer ravishing views of the outdoors as well.
