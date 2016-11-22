This apartment bids goodbye to shabby for chic

Shabby, gloomy and neglected are the words which described this Portuguese apartment before its bright and airy makeover. The interior architects at G. R. Design made generous and tasteful use of white hues and wood to make the home modern and charming. Sleek designs accentuate the minimalistic spirit of the apartment, while soothing lights make the interiors warm and elegant. Sleek glass windows and stylish doors add to the visual appeal of this abode too.