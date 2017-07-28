Architecture: This little bungalow's a bright beauty

Today, we are going to visit a delightful bungalow that truly proves that dynamite comes in small packages.

This project was a refurbishment by architect professionals Neugebauer Architects BDA. Their intention was to preserve the original building while giving it a very refreshing look and feel. The energetic refurbishment has turned out beautifully and the end result is worth seeing, with the historical features preserved.

What is particularly noteworthy are the high-quality interior extensions, which were built to meet the requirements of the building owner.

As we explore this home, you will find that you are just as satisfied with the results as the owners were!