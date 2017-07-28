Architecture: This little bungalow's a bright beauty

Today, we are going to visit a delightful bungalow that truly proves that dynamite comes in small packages.
This project was a refurbishment by architect professionals Neugebauer Architects BDA. Their intention was to preserve the original building while giving it a very refreshing look and feel. The energetic refurbishment has turned out beautifully and the end result is worth seeing, with the historical features preserved.
What is particularly noteworthy are the high-quality interior extensions, which were built to meet the requirements of the building owner.
As we explore this home, you will find that you are just as satisfied with the results as the owners were!
From the get go, we can see that this is a modern and stylish home with a sleek facade that is dominated by glass and a contemporary flat roof that neatly packages the home below it.
The lush green garden enhances the look and feel of the home, proving to us just how important it is to have a good garden design. Keep your lawn well-manicured, your flower beds organized and your trees trimmed. If you don't have green fingers yourself, invest in a good gardener or landscaping service.
This image also shows us how a bungalow doesn't have to be rustic or old-fashioned. It can retain its original qualities while still look very modern and stylish.
Your garden doesn't have to be boring or dull.
In this garden, we can see how little grey pebbles have been added to the space, creating texture and tone while contrasting with the greenery.
We can also see how the home spills out onto a spacious terrace, which is perfect for relaxing on the sun loungers, hosting lunches in the fresh air or simply enjoying the nature that surrounds the home.
Tip: Invest in large glass windows and doors, which allow a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The entrance to the bungalow is very stylish with clean lines and subtle tones that create a very elegant first impression.
Remember that you want the front of your house to be accessible to guests so a good driveway is a must, with plenty of space to park. Stone tiles like these ones are a great material for this purpose as they are durable and won't get ruined in adverse weather conditions. They will also be able to withstand oil leaks or tyre marks from the cars.
We can also how little steps lead up to a covered area, where guest can be sheltered from rain or sunshine while they are waiting for the door to be answered – a great design element!
The interior of the home is simply beautiful thanks to the large glass windows and doors, which allow sunshine to flow into the space.
The sunshine is illuminated by the neutral tones in the home, including the white walls, grey tiled floors and light wooden furniture.
We can also see how the designers have payed close to attention to detail, which brings character and charm to the home. For example, they've added a little vase of flowers to the desk, which introduce a very refreshing yet subtle form of beauty to the space. The bookshelf also serves as the perfect storage space for books and other items, while bringing colour and detail to the space.
Do you see how functional items can double up as decor items?
When it comes to a small home, you want to make the absolute most of storage space. This keeps your design minimalist and savvy while making for a very neat and organized home.
In this image, we can see how a simple desk features drawers and cabinets while there is plenty of cupboard space along the walls. This keeps the surfaces clear and ensures that only the most functional of items are on display.
In the kitchen, we come across a very sleek design that is dominated by white tones and slick silver appliances.
The designers have introduced a slab of wood on the kitchen island, which brings a touch of warmth to the space and provides the perfect area for chopping food or a meeting point over a glass of milk and some cookies. This space is also surrounded by bar stools, creating a more casual seating area.
The designers have added a touch of colour and vibrancy in the form of a red bar stool, which is simply stunning without overwhelming the space.
Don't you love the silver lamps that drop down from the ceiling, providing this space with a soft glow in the evening as well as a trendy design touch?
In this image, we can see how the kitchen opens up onto a gorgeous dining area, which is filled with natural light thanks to the large glass windows and doors.
The dining room also features a touch of colour in the form of bright cushions – a great design tip!
This is a great example of how simple can be the most sophisticated in terms of interior design.
We end off our tour in the courtyard, which is simply stunning!
The designers have installed a wooden deck in this area, which brings a touch of warmth and homeliness to the space. It also provides a private area to enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air.
The little tree in the center of the courtyard adds a splash of beauty and natural design that is reminscent of Japanese design – simple yet striking.
