This eco-friendly home's a natural winner

A lot of attention has been directed towards the durability of the house, not just in a materials sense (using recycled wood, stones, moss, etc), but also in its energy use. For example, the home's design offers high insulation values, triple windows, an orientation that takes advantage of solar energy and natural shade, and a layout that regulates interior temperatures by placing half the living space underground. LED lighting has been used wherever possible, and the wood stove that heats the room does the rest. Thus, this sustainable vacation home aligns with Schiermonnikoog's ambition to be a self-sufficient island.

