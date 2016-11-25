A charming creekside country home

This one and a half-story home adopts a traditional building form with modest and practical proportions all around. The materials used in the exterior of the home have been chosen for their ability to combine effortlessly with the surrounding forest – namely, the combination of horizontal cedar siding, off-white white rendered walls, and natural slate roof and window sills.

The bridge that conducts from the country lane to the home's attached garage has an interesting story behind it – the landscaping proposal for this home included making a special water feature for the home's yard by replacing the old, weathered timber bridge that hovered over the small creek. In doing so, the architects have constructed a stone wall that's every bit as natural as wood, but much more sturdy for supporting the coming and going of a heavy family car for the years to come.