A charming creekside country home

This charming family home located in Cornwall stands where there was once a small two-bedroom bungalow dating from the 1930s. When the architects from Laurence Associates rebuilt the home, a larger dwelling could have easily been accommodated; however, the local planning policy surrounding new developments limited the size of the new home. Therefore, one of the main considerations when building this home was the scale of the proposed replacement dwelling and how it would interact with the site.
This one and a half-story home adopts a traditional building form with modest and practical proportions all around. The materials used in the exterior of the home have been chosen for their ability to combine effortlessly with the surrounding forest – namely, the combination of horizontal cedar siding, off-white white rendered walls, and natural slate roof and window sills.
The bridge that conducts from the country lane to the home's attached garage has an interesting story behind it – the landscaping proposal for this home included making a special water feature for the home's yard by replacing the old, weathered timber bridge that hovered over the small creek. In doing so, the architects have constructed a stone wall that's every bit as natural as wood, but much more sturdy for supporting the coming and going of a heavy family car for the years to come.
From this view, the stone bridge's aesthetic appeal can be more deeply appreciated, as these architects have done a beautiful job redesigning this bridge while still conserving a rustic, aged, and established character. Free from modern ornamentation like lanterns or in-ground lighting, this simple stone bridge provides a natural pause in the movement around the home, scenic spot for people to contemplate the small stream before crossing to the front yard.
The home enjoys a much more open connection to the backyard, while the street-facing facade has been given a bit more privacy. Here, contemporary windows give this cottage-style home a breath of fresh air and sunlight, the master bedroom embracing the backyard with a glass Juliet balcony and the kitchen enjoying views on three sides with wrap around corner kitchen windows. Skylights have also been strategically placed to bring more natural sunlight into the home.
While the exterior of the home adopts a nostalgic cottage tone, this kitchen gleams with the polished, seamless surfaces of modern design. In a high-contrast two-tone colour scheme, this enormous black and white kitchen indicates that this family values home cooking! Two ovens sit beside a central microwave, set in a dark array of cabinets that offer floor-to-ceiling storage space. The kitchen island enjoys more than enough room for moving around, bringing attention to the large space occupied by nothing but the glossy white floor that allows this kitchen space to breathe.
This simple bathroom is an array of soft textures and neutral tones, with a smooth white tub and glass standup shower bringing modern design into the space. As you can see in the reflection of the bathroom mirror (which stylishly hides a medicine cabinet), the bathroom bathes in sunlight entering from the carefully placed roof skylight.
The home's half level maintains an open connection with the front entrance area, creating a convenient way for members of a busy family to communicate with one another as they come and go, from anywhere in the home.