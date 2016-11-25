This gorgeous home simply begs for a dinner party

The design of this family villa, located in the surroundings of Lake Como, consisted in the internal and external restructuring of the lot and its interior design. The old structure that occupied the lot was left in total abandon – the architects removed and reconstructed the roof, reapplied the waterproofing layer, removed the flooring, demolished all internal walls, installed new water, electrical, and heating systems… in other words, although this was a renovation of a preexisting building, they practically built this modern home from the ground up.

The project concept focuses on continuity between structure and environmental context, favoring light colors and natural materials that create harmony with the surrounding green areas. The result is a contemporary villa that's pleasant, cozy and elegant, with multiple spaces for guests to gather in various environments throughout the home.