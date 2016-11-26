A unique home on the edge of town

This down-to-Earth wooden frame construction was designed by architects from Jebens Schoof Architekten as a high efficiency house and executed with a correspondingly high-insulation building envelope. Together with their client, these architects embraced an innovative housing concept in both the unique floor plan and an unexpectedly open building exterior.

With a blend of rustic and industrial elements, this family home emits a sense of establishment, grounding, and connection to nature. The home's location on the edge of town only serves to heighten the appeal of the design, which draws upon both rustic and urban industrial elements.