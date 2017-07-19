Step-by-step guide: decorate your home from scratch

Again, you may want to jump right in with the paintbrush, but your future self with thank you for a little bit of premeditation. In this step, walk to each room and make a list of the things you like about the space and things you would like to change. In a narrow entrance hall, your list might look like:

Like: high-quality tiled floor, solid wooden door, vintage radiator

Want to change: too narrow, feels cramped, not enough light, need space for shoes

A simple list like this well help you balance priorities when you find yourself selecting materials at the store.

It's not enough to mentally walk through your decorating. At this stage, it's a good idea to sketch it out. Create several copies of the floor plan of the house and sketch out alternatives. Indicate where you'd place the main furniture of each room. There are several free programs online for designing and downloading home layouts that allow you to play with different versions of a room's decor. Spending time on this planning process will help you catch any inconsistencies and troubleshoot any major difficulties before buying anything.