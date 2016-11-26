Your browser is out-of-date.

10 tantalizing bedrooms that scream 'luxury-hotel'

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern style bedroom
One of the best things about holidays is the idea that you will get to stay in a suite or a double room that combines the living room with a bedroom. Here are 10 delightful ideas of double rooms or suites that will inspire you to create your own luxurious quarters at home!

1. ​Uber luxurious

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom
This suite is one that has left us wanting more with its neat and relaxed style as well as zany lighting and neutral hues on the large bed.

​2. Plan as per the weather

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style bedroom
When you create a double room, take the weather into stock as far as the bedding, drapes and seating goes. Also plan the lighting according to the weather and overall climate of the area where you live.

​3. Comfort and privacy

Casa³, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
These two things go hand in hand as you try and recreate some hotel-style magic with layered drapes and a canopy-style bed with its own sheer curtains.

4. ​Choose the bed with care

Georgetown Master Bedroom Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern style bedroom
Georgetown Master Bedroom Lighting

It is important to choose the bed with care as this will pretty much dominate how your room looks and what kind of an impact the rest of the furnishings will have. The bed, its shape, the headboard and its mattress are all important factors to take into account when you are choosing the piece for your room!

​5. Accessorize!

Clássico ao Luxo, Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Minimalist bedroom
Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores
To truly make your suite or double room shine, you need to plan the space with the right accessories that will lend an overall aura of luxury to the space. This will also help in luxurious layering of the space.

​6. Bold touches

Casa Bali, IE Arquitetura + Interiores IE Arquitetura + Interiores Modern style bedroom
Render a few strokes of bold shades in terms of art work or even accessories so that the space has a defining and memorable quality. This will make it appear even more luxurious and larger than life.

​7. Use colour appropriately

HOTEL EXE CENTRAL , Tiendas On Tiendas On Minimalist bedroom
Stick to a colour scheme and do not be afraid to introduce a vibrant colour to the overall scheme like red has been used in this grey and white room! This will help in creating a well-planned look.

8. ​Be unique

There has never been a development in Marbella like this project, care4home care4home Modern style bedroom
Being unique is being you. Add quirky and never-seen-before touches like statues, round-shaped beds and other elements that will set your bedroom space apart from all others.

​9. Don’t forget the view

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Casa Xixim

Align your room and its layout with a large window or doors to the terrace so that you have a view that will dominate the space and give it a whole new personality. It has often been seen that a view of the hills or the beach creates a soothing and awe-inspiring mood that very few style elements can actually match up to!

10. ​Finally – a flawless design story

homify Modern style bedroom
Keep the space well-organised, symmetrical and utterly flawless with the right elements in the right place so as to create a stylish suite, where you will be inspired to unwind and rejuvenate every single day! Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - 7 Habits For An Effortlessly Spotless Home!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

