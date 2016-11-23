7 home organisation mistakes – and how to fix them

What makes a home beautiful? Is it the way it has been styled or the way it has been organized, with no mess in sight? A combination of both the factors usually helps us in creating a pleasing personality for our home, which then translates into a stylish and functional living – one that suits and resonates with our lifestyle and the choices we make when we cook, clean and entertain. Let us take a look at the seven organization mistakes that all of us should avoid when we are busy creating space for storage and display in our houses.
What is the one thing that strikes you or erupts inside you when you see a well-designed and well organised home that is bereft of mess? Envy? Then, you need a serious attitude shift. To begin your own process of organisation, you cannot replicate the style and layout of someone’s cabinets or shelves. Your home, its layout, its size and the unique needs of your family will decide how your home should be organised to best suit the needs of the home and the people living within it – not what you see in a design brochure or a friend’s home! So base your organization style on your lifestyle!
While a do-it-all attitude in itself is okay, it can really bring you down if you want to do it all at one time. To learn the mastery of a certain art over time is a good goal, but wanting to master that art in a single day can be off putting and overwhelming. So take one room, one area or even one cupboard at a time and tackle the mess or the disorganized state in a gentle, phase-wise style.
Many home owners – especially first time home owners – often make the mistake of purchasing containers and pretty baskets without assessing the nooks and corners that these things are meant to fit into, or the items that they are meant to hold. First, assess your belongings, your space and your needs and then buy!
Gather friends and memories in your home – not mess. Tackle the small things on a daily basis, rather than letting the mess accumulate and overwhelm you suddenly. This is especially helpful if you have a lot of open shelves in kitchen or store room.
This is another major mistake that many of us make. Just because things are clean, dust-free and stowed away, does not mean that they are organised. Ensure that everything has a place.
Declutter and take stock often to avoid falling into the “living with the mess” trap.
You may think you are using space to the fullest, but you need to stop piling things in one cupboard so that you can divide and rule as far as organised living goes. For more tips, check out another ideabook - 7 easy ways to upgrade your kitchen on a tight budget!