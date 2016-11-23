7 home organisation mistakes – and how to fix them

What is the one thing that strikes you or erupts inside you when you see a well-designed and well organised home that is bereft of mess? Envy? Then, you need a serious attitude shift. To begin your own process of organisation, you cannot replicate the style and layout of someone’s cabinets or shelves. Your home, its layout, its size and the unique needs of your family will decide how your home should be organised to best suit the needs of the home and the people living within it – not what you see in a design brochure or a friend’s home! So base your organization style on your lifestyle!