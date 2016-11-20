7 creative ways to make your living room stand apart

Often the entrances to our homes lead directly into the living room, which means that the spaces become a little bit confused and overcrowded.

How do we find a solution to separate these two spaces?

We hope you are inspired by these ideas from interior designers from around the world who've shared their expertise on how we can divide up the living space from the entrance. These seven examples are incredibly useful and will teach you all sorts of tips and tricks.

Let's take a look!