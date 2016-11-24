A cozy cottage by the lake

Rendered by the architects at ELM Design Studio, this detached lake house in Poland enjoys secluded surroundings and is a smart, contemporary creation. While building this house, an additional superstructure was created and the interior design was also handled by the architects. The use of glass and wood lend a lot of personality to the residence, while trendy furnishing and minimalism make the interiors attractive. The colour palette is sober, neutral and soothing.
The home is right on the lake, with towering trees surrounding it elegantly. With no other human habitation in sight, it looks like the perfect getaway from the din and bustle of city life.
Grey and white hues tinged with warm wooden elements make the facade extremely inviting and chic. Neat doors and windows, a quaintly sloping roof, a sleek projection to protect the cars, and a pretty picket fence complete the look of the house. Note how skylights allow sunlight to enter the home generously during the day.
The rear view of the house is stylish and welcoming as well. Large glass doors and windows add oodles of modern elegance to both the storeys, while wooden strips offer a rustic feel. Black metal frames define the glazing nicely, while softly glowing interior lights shine through. Sleek steps lead to the deck, where you can unwind after a hard day and breathe in fresh air.
Sliding glass doors on the backside of the residence make it possible to integrate the interiors with nature, both visually and actually. During house parties, you can keep the glass doors open so that guests can freely move around and ample ventilation is ensured.
This spacious white and grey living room enjoys stunning views of the lake and vegetation through the massive glass windows. Also, natural light gets the chance to flood the space and offer warmth along with the stylish black metal fireplace.
Minimalism is the key when it comes to the decor scheme in the living room. The sectional, coffee table and console unit are all fashionable yet simple and sleek. Bright ambient lighting and the wooden floor infuse warmth here, while the brick-finish walls make for a rustic touch.
The staircase in this house is a white and wooden affair that looks gorgeous against a brick-finish wall. The brick-finish look is evident in the white and brightly lit corridor too, and you can see how a large mirror enhances the feeling of spaciousness. The grey and white bathroom is a trendy space as well, with white walls, grey tiles, modish fixtures and jazzy patterns in the shower enclosure.
