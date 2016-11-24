A perfectly laid-out city apartment

In the picturesque Italian city of Trieste, we came across apartment C4, which was renovated to suit the modern and minimalist tastes of the present owners. Approximately 770 square feet, the home has spacious rooms, sleek lines, and flaunts a light grey hue wherever you go. The shade of grey adds elegance to the residence without making it appear cold, and the open plan layout enhances the feel of airiness. Practical storage solutions and stylish fixtures add to the charm of this creation, thanks to the architects at Mmarchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto.