A perfectly laid-out city apartment

In the picturesque Italian city of Trieste, we came across apartment C4, which was renovated to suit the modern and minimalist tastes of the present owners. Approximately 770 square feet, the home has spacious rooms, sleek lines, and flaunts a light grey hue wherever you go. The shade of grey adds elegance to the residence without making it appear cold, and the open plan layout enhances the feel of airiness. Practical storage solutions and stylish fixtures add to the charm of this creation, thanks to the architects at Mmarchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto.
A smooth and dark wooden door leads you to the sophisticated entryway which is illuminated by soft ambient and recessed lights. The in-built shelves on the right are simple, practical and stylish at the same time. The light-hued wooden floor adds warmth to the grey here.
Here’s a closer look at the in-built shelves in the entryway. The sleeker shelves on the left are perfect for storing and displaying books or decorative knickknacks, while the high shelf on the right is apt for hanging coats, umbrellas, shoes, and such.
Though it’s devoid of furnishing at the moment, the spacious living area impresses with its light grey walls, cosy wooden floor and soft lighting. The slightly lower ceiling with recessed lights signifies the zone reserved for the open kitchen.
As per the owner’s wish, the rooms are now large, airy and bright. By choosing a gentle shade of grey for the walls and light wood for the floors, the spaciousness has been enhanced.
Large glass windows like this flood the rooms with sunlight during the day, and make them look spacious and bright.
Grey makes an interesting in this very contemporary and sleek bathroom. A mix of larger grey tiles and brighter mosaic tiles for the shower has been used for visual depth and interest. Minimal white fixtures stand out nicely against the grey and add personality here.
Impressed by the elegant simplicity of this modestly-sized yet smart apartment? We are too! The neat lines, modern designs and the dominant shade of soft grey have left us floored.