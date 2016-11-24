Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A perfectly laid-out city apartment

Justwords Justwords
Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

In the picturesque Italian city of Trieste, we came across apartment C4, which was renovated to suit the modern and minimalist tastes of the present owners. Approximately 770 square feet, the home has spacious rooms, sleek lines, and flaunts a light grey hue wherever you go. The shade of grey adds elegance to the residence without making it appear cold, and the open plan layout enhances the feel of airiness. Practical storage solutions and stylish fixtures add to the charm of this creation, thanks to the architects at Mmarchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto.

Chic entrance

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

A smooth and dark wooden door leads you to the sophisticated entryway which is illuminated by soft ambient and recessed lights. The in-built shelves on the right are simple, practical and stylish at the same time. The light-hued wooden floor adds warmth to the grey here.

Smart storage

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Here’s a closer look at the in-built shelves in the entryway. The sleeker shelves on the left are perfect for storing and displaying books or decorative knickknacks, while the high shelf on the right is apt for hanging coats, umbrellas, shoes, and such.

Welcoming living space

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern kitchen Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Though it’s devoid of furnishing at the moment, the spacious living area impresses with its light grey walls, cosy wooden floor and soft lighting. The slightly lower ceiling with recessed lights signifies the zone reserved for the open kitchen.

Roomy rooms

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

As per the owner’s wish, the rooms are now large, airy and bright. By choosing a gentle shade of grey for the walls and light wood for the floors, the spaciousness has been enhanced.

Letting the sun in

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern living room Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Large glass windows like this flood the rooms with sunlight during the day, and make them look spacious and bright.

Minimal and modish bathroom

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Grey makes an interesting in this very contemporary and sleek bathroom. A mix of larger grey tiles and brighter mosaic tiles for the shower has been used for visual depth and interest. Minimal white fixtures stand out nicely against the grey and add personality here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Other pictures from the project

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern kitchen Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Apart. C4, MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto Modern style bedroom Wood Grey
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto
MmArchi. I Monica Maraspin Architetto

Impressed by the elegant simplicity of this modestly-sized yet smart apartment? We are too! The neat lines, modern designs and the dominant shade of soft grey have left us floored. Check out another tour for more inspiration - A big bright home for a lucky family.

An earthy home that plays with space
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks