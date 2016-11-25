A charming apartment to welcome a bundle of joy

Sonia and Pedro, a young couple with a baby on the way are the owners of this charming apartment designed by the architects at Homestories. Though not very large, the apartment has been intelligently planned to look spacious and bright with lavish use of white and light wooden hues. Sleek furnishing and fixtures offer a trendy look to the home, while sudden pops of bold colours and exciting patterns make for aesthetic appeal.
The pristine white environment of the entryway makes it bright, airy and welcoming, while the wooden floor adds warmth.
Unnecessary interior walls have been avoided to make the apartment look more open than it is. Note how stylishly the living and dining areas have been merged here.
The white living space has been given a dash of colour with green elements and a black and white rug which flaunts a pretty ethnic print. The couch looks very plush, while the chic pendant light makes for a relaxing atmosphere. The artworks on the ledge behind the couch make for visual interest.
A simple long wooden table accompanied by modish white chairs make the dining ambiance soothing and elegant. A potted green adds freshness in the corner, while the wooden screen subtly separates the dining zone from the entryway without hampering the home’s openness. Don’t miss the smart white and black wallpaper behind the TV, which adds personality to the space.
White dominates the stylish kitchen too, with black making bold appearances here and there. Sleek and smooth cabinets along with wall-mounted hooks and racks offer ample storage space. The brick-finish backsplash is especially a charming and slightly rustic touch in this modern space.
The breakfast nook in the kitchen is a mix of wood and plastic, which looks stylish as well as unique. We also love how the gleaming fridge has been accommodated by the tall and sleek cabinets at the far wall.
Creamy white hues and bright lights make the bathroom a very cosy, cheerful and breathable space. Fashionable fixtures hint at contemporary beauty, while the large mirror lends the illusion of extra space. The brightly patterned tiles on the floor are a creative and lively touch.
What a gorgeous and smartly planned home for a young family, right? Soft hues, wooden warmth, trendy decor accents and sleek designs have truly done wonders for this apartment. For more ideas, take another tour - A Marvellous Modern Home With A Surprise In Its Loft.