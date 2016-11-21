The home that's in touch with all sorts of quirky

This dilapidated property was refurbished, with a brand new second storey expanded the home into four bedrooms. This home transformed from a modest cottage into a homely and spacious house that was created with sustainability in mind.

The green features of this home include external insulation, a whole house ventilation system, solar heating, a green roof and a rainwater irrigation system.

Designed by London architect professionals Granit Chartered Architects, we will see how this home features all sorts of contemporary features and quirky touches. The final flourish: a gorgeous courtyard garden with a moated fishing pond.

Let's take a look!