The home that's in touch with all sorts of quirky

This dilapidated property was refurbished, with a brand new second storey expanded the home into four bedrooms. This home transformed from a modest cottage into a homely and spacious house that was created with sustainability in mind.
The
green features of this home include external insulation, a whole house ventilation system, solar heating, a green roof and a rainwater irrigation system.
Designed by London architect professionals Granit Chartered Architects, we will see how this home features all sorts of contemporary features and quirky touches. The final flourish: a gorgeous courtyard garden with a moated fishing pond.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see just how stylish and entrancing this home is.
The facade features a beautiful soft pink tone, which is very unique and original, complementing the abundance of glass windows and doors that we can see throughout the exterior design. This creates that connection between the interior and exterior spaces that we spoke about earlier.
The living area of the home opens up onto a large and spacious terrace, complete with an outdoor comfortable seating area and an outdoor fire pit. Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here with your friends and family, while enjoying the beautiful surrounds?
From this angle, we can see how the terrace physically and aesthetically creates a much larger living space, expanding the home significantly.
The designers have gone for chunky stone tiles for the terrace, while the rug adds a cozy touch that makes the area that much more comfortable.
The L-shaped wicker chairs make for a very stylish little nook where the family can relax and enjoy each others company. The cushions that are on top make it a little bit more comfortable and can be placed inside, out of the rain or sun when the space isn't being used.
We can also see how the garden has been very carefully designed, adding a beautiful touch of greenery to the look and feel of the exterior space.
If we head inside the home, we come across a very eclectic and trendy living space.
The designers have gone for a neutral base for the room, including dark wooden floors, wooden furniture and cream sofas. This is enhanced by bright, bold, cheerful and colourful artwork and cushions. Do you see how some carefully selected pieces can change the whole look and feel of a space?
A bookshelf in the corner also adds some charm and personality to the space, keeping the family's favorite books on display. This makes for a very intimate and homely living room.
We have to have a little glimpse into this gorgeous little nook, which features a window seat with a comfortable patterned orange cushion. This is the perfect spot for relaxing with a good book or enjoying the gorgeous views of the surrounds.
The orange cushion matches the detailed blinds, which allow the family to control the amount of light that flows into this space.
There is also a bookshelf flanking the windows, keeping all of the family's books stored neatly away while adding a very savvy form of design to the space.
We have to show you the floors in this stylish bathroom, which have coins underneath the surface!
Have you ever seen something so quirky?
This is a great example of how a room should feature personality and style in whatever format you most enjoy. Don't be afraid to have a little fun and get creative with your design!
Have a look at these 17 pictures of bathroom ideas for you to copy for inspiration on how you can create a savvy bathroom too.
In this image, we can see how the living room, dining area and kitchen flows out onto the terrace that we looked at earlier. Don't you love the blue perspex chairs, which inject this space with some colour, while working in harmony with the blue walls in the kitchen?
Here we really get a sense of how large the living area is when the glass sliding doors are open, creating a very spacious design between the interior and exterior spaces. Sliding doors like this are a wonderful feature!
If you're looking at how you can create a beautiful terrace area, have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration.