Minimalist meets mod in this warm wooden home

If the porthole door – resembling that of a retro diner – gives a strong indication of the kitchen's theme: here, a 1970's retro style settles across the whole room, from the curvy orange chairs to the retro drawer handles to the coca-cola sign on the far wall. This kitchen enjoys a panoramic view from the breakfast bar, making it a both a familiar and comfortable spot for enjoying a cup of coffee with a friend.

