This wild creative home will draw your gaze

This complex project by architects from L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG was built on a steep plot of land so narrow that it was originally considered to be a non-buildable site. With under 900 square feet available to built upon, these designers had to find a solution that went beyond the classic residential home with thick exterior walls, conventional road access, and driving areas. In the process, they've created a vertically oriented home that offers an ascension of rooms at various heights, many of them cantilevered in order to expand the floor space of the home without altering the base site. Structural, functional, and aesthetic are all combined into one in this construction, with every surface and shape performing multiple feats at once.

Be prepared to be surprised at every twist and turn in this wild, creative home!