5 smart tips for storing your clothes

A closet is often seen as an out-of-sight, static storage area, when in fact your closet is something that you see, change, and use almost every day. Make it an enjoyable experience to be in there, and you're much less likely to procrastinate when it comes to hanging up your clothes. Here are some tips for making it enjoyable:

1. Purge. Get rid of anything you don't wear, and don't fool yourself into keeping it just because you used to like it. Only keep what you'll actually wear.

2. Illuminate. Add more light to your closet – if you can, get a bulb that's indicated as natural light or sunlight on the label so your space offers as fresh an atmosphere as possible.

3. Organize by colour. The mind takes many subtle cues from its environment; spending a few extra minutes keeping your clothes loosely arranged by colour (like the shoes in this image) turns your closet into a visually appealing work of art.

Fore more cleaning and organizing tips, see this idebook: 7 Habits to Keep your Home Always Clean