This beautiful home has a convertible four-seasons patio!

For this project, the architects from Dorrington Atcheson Architects have renovated a pre-existing home; here, they describe the original structure and its challenges in their own words:
Built in the 1970s, this cedar-clad home with its multi-gabled roof was typical of an era when split-level design was the height of architectural acuity. Undoubtedly, the layout possessed a certain labyrinthian appeal, but a warren of rooms was not conducive to easy family living.
Therefore, the team sought to integrate the interiors of the building, redefining the rooms in order to give them a more open, flowing arrangement. On the outside, the architects sought to retain the charm of the building while giving the exterior a bit more street appeal.
This neighborhood house doesn't look like the 1970s home that it is – the exterior has received a modern facelift. The aim here was to modernize the look while still blending in with the colonial villas that characterize the neighborhood. The home is now defined by a two-tone contrast of materials, with natural cedar planks on the bottom mass and fine cedar battening that acts as a grey curtain covering the main mass of the home (purposefully designed to hide the gable that sits over the upper story of the dwelling). This facade brings about a more logical, reductionist style that gives the home a more edgy, artistic character.
The front of the home is sheltered and restrained, while the back of the home provides plenty of friendly gathering space. This backyard patio includes a hot tub and pool, but the most interesting aspect of this patio is the way the home can be opened and closed with sliding glass and wood panels in order to convert the enclosed living space into a sort of outdoor pavilion. On the right, you'll see the way the corner of the home is open to the outdoors, with the glass panel moved aside.
Here, a wider view of the back of the house shows an array of sliding panels, drawn closed at the end of the day. This ingenious design offers a four-season porch without the need to replace storm windows and clean screens as the seasons change.
This four-seasons design offers flexibility, fresh air, and great views – an excellent investment for enjoying the backyard garden. If you're exploring garden investments, read this ideabook, which explores 14 of the the best – and worst - garden investments you can make.
Under the roof of the new pavilion-like backyard addition, the architects have established this modern kitchen. One interesting aspect of this kitchen is the way that the architects have left a foot of open space at the top, enabling a smoother airflow and contributing to the more spacious feeling in the new version of the home.
On the inside, the architects sought to refresh and tidy the home's materials while retaining a sense of charm. The view of the living room shows a balanced space with a little bit of everything: polished metal in the copper light fixture, stippled stucco on the walls, smooth wood on the ceiling, textured stone tiles lining the fireplace.
Light materials, quirky geometric patterns, and neutral tones characterize this Scandinavian-style bedroom, which enjoys a refreshingly bright atmosphere due to the large windows on both sides of the room.
While the architects modernized the home, they added a few style elements from the 70s back into the design. In this cozy nook, the tongue-in-groove wooden ceilings, as well as a spherical hanging lamp that resembles a disco ball, both contribute to the creation of a subtle 1970s atmosphere.