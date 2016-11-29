This beautiful home has a convertible four-seasons patio!

For this project, the architects from Dorrington Atcheson Architects have renovated a pre-existing home; here, they describe the original structure and its challenges in their own words:

Built in the 1970s, this cedar-clad home with its multi-gabled roof was typical of an era when split-level design was the height of architectural acuity. Undoubtedly, the layout possessed a certain labyrinthian appeal, but a warren of rooms was not conducive to easy family living.

Therefore, the team sought to integrate the interiors of the building, redefining the rooms in order to give them a more open, flowing arrangement. On the outside, the architects sought to retain the charm of the building while giving the exterior a bit more street appeal.