8 ways to enjoy your garden in the winter

You'll enjoy your garden a lot more when it feels lively and refreshed rather than trampled and littered with sticks and leaves.

There are many jobs that can be done to tidy up a garden as winter arrives. Raking up dead leaves can instantly refresh your garden area (don’t waste these old leaves – you can collect them and use them in the garden as mulch, as long as you've allowed them to decompose most of the way).

The colder months are also the best time to prune large plants and trees, as they are often in their dormant states. Don’t be afraid when cutting back plants – a more severe pruning allows plants to grow back stronger. Plants such a roses and lavender respond very well to an aggressive trim.