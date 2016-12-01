This architect built his own home by hand

My trees are still twigs, my sons are still children, my house is not finished yet, there is still a little something to be done, everyday life is magic. Perhaps architecture needs time. – Paolo Carlesso Architetto

The design of this Italian home was an opportunity to approach home construction in a radical and anti-cyclical way. The majority of the construction was DIY except for the foundations and load-bearing exterior walls. In fact, the project was even self-done in a financial sense, undertaken without any sort of funding or loans from banks. The architect who worked on this project focused on sustainable building techniques and materials, using methods that require minimal labor – this underlying theme is what has dictated the entire design of this self-built home.