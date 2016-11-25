10 reasons why a tidy home is life-changing

A tidy home is a happy home – this is something that all of you must have experienced time and again. If you leave your home messy, then it starts to play up on your mood and after a point, it even begins to affect your health. So here are 10 ways to make the most of your home and keep it tidy for a happier life!
When you have too many surfaces to wipe down, you may end up skipping a few which can lead to the growth of fungus and even moisture-induced mould. So try to keep your house uncluttered to avoid this and give each surface a regular wipe down too!
Once we open our mind to a routine that involves regular cleaning up and tidying up, then we tend to become more productive and feel more useful too!
Take anxiety down by having less mess to navigate through. Keep your surroundings neat and clean in order to have a less anxious time as you reach out for your belongings and lounge around in your space.
Keep your cortisol levels low by stashing your belongings in the right place so you will find them easily at the end of the day. Delegate a certain day for each task at home to work more smoothly. Minimalistic decor also helps to make your chores so much easier.
You can get a toned body by indulging in some movement every single day while doing chores and tidying up. Scientific and medical studies have also shown that chores are great for keeping slim and trim and healthy. A 150 pound person can burn around 170 calories per hour doing light cleaning (dusting, straightening up, etc). Tougher jobs like scrubbing and cleaning accumulated dirt and grime can burn up to 190 calories per hour.
Learn to let in fresh air at the right time, and close your windows and wipe down at other times, so that your home is filled with fresh air, yet free of bacteria. This will also ensure that you are in the pink of health at all times instead of falling prey to infections and allergic reactions!
When you have a neat home, you will be less reluctant and more than happy when it comes to calling people over and having a good time. This also has a good impact on your mood and your state of health over the long run.
You are sure to get better quality sleep and rest when you organize your space in a way that will lull you into a soothing and peaceful state of mind.
You will tend to be more creative when your basic needs are met and the mess is out of the way, for you to focus on the rest of the home.
A tidy home will tend to hold a higher happiness quotient with the energy spent in more cheerful and fruitful pursuits that give higher levels of satisfaction. Like harmony in your home? Then these Feng Shui tips for an inviting entrance will make you sing.