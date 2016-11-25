Your browser is out-of-date.

10 reasons why a tidy home is life-changing

Justwords Justwords
Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
A tidy home is a happy home – this is something that all of you must have experienced time and again. If you leave your home messy, then it starts to play up on your mood and after a point, it even begins to affect your health. So here are 10 ways to make the most of your home and keep it tidy for a happier life!

1. Eliminates mould and fungus

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

When you have too many surfaces to wipe down, you may end up skipping a few which can lead to the growth of fungus and even moisture-induced mould. So try to keep your house uncluttered to avoid this and give each surface a regular wipe down too!

2. Generates better productivity

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Turquoise
homify

Once we open our mind to a routine that involves regular cleaning up and tidying up, then we tend to become more productive and feel more useful too!

3. ​Brings down anxiety

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Take anxiety down by having less mess to navigate through. Keep your surroundings neat and clean in order to have a less anxious time as you reach out for your belongings and lounge around in your space.

​4. Manages your stress levels

E2 KITCHEN arQing Kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

Keep your cortisol levels low by stashing your belongings in the right place so you will find them easily at the end of the day. Delegate a certain day for each task at home to work more smoothly. Minimalistic decor also helps to make your chores so much easier.

​5. Tones your body

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

You can get a toned body by indulging in some movement every single day while doing chores and tidying up. Scientific and medical studies have also shown that chores are great for keeping slim and trim and healthy. A 150 pound person can burn around 170 calories per hour doing light cleaning (dusting, straightening up, etc). Tougher jobs like scrubbing and cleaning accumulated dirt and grime can burn up to 190 calories per hour.

6. ​Eliminates bacteria

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room
Grupo Arsciniest

Learn to let in fresh air at the right time, and close your windows and wipe down at other times, so that your home is filled with fresh air, yet free of bacteria. This will also ensure that you are in the pink of health at all times instead of falling prey to infections and allergic reactions!

7. ​More social gatherings

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern dining room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

When you have a neat home, you will be less reluctant and more than happy when it comes to calling people over and having a good time. This also has a good impact on your mood and your state of health over the long run.

8. ​Better chances of rest

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HO arquitectura de interiores

You are sure to get better quality sleep and rest when you organize your space in a way that will lull you into a soothing and peaceful state of mind.

9. ​Encourages creativity

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

You will tend to be more creative when your basic needs are met and the mess is out of the way, for you to focus on the rest of the home.

10. Boosts your happiness and well-being

Casa Lirio, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern dining room
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

A tidy home will tend to hold a higher happiness quotient with the energy spent in more cheerful and fruitful pursuits that give higher levels of satisfaction. Like harmony in your home? Then these Feng Shui tips for an inviting entrance will make you sing.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

