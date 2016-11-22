A Perfect Pre-Fab Home To Move Into Today

When we think about a prefabricated home made from wood in Canada, it might evoke a log cabin.

However, wood is one of the most versatile materials that exists and in Canada, it's the base for most construction architecture from A-frame homes and suburban rancher to 10 storey apartments. For starters, wood is a natural resource so if harvested sustainably, it is more ecological than other materials. This makes it even more popular when it comes to modern architecture as we see a shift towards more sustainable design.

Secondly, wood can create a stylish and beautiful home. Abandon any pretenses that you have about wood being old-fashioned! It also works in complete harmony with the garden that surrounds it. To prove this to you, join us on a tour of this incredible project.

Designed by Shroetter-Lenzi Architects , this home is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab. It's modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, inexpensive!