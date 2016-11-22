Your browser is out-of-date.

A Perfect Pre-Fab Home To Move Into Today

Leigh Leigh
Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern bathroom
When we think about a prefabricated home made from wood in Canada, it might evoke a log cabin.

However, wood is one of the most versatile materials that exists and in Canada, it's the base for most construction architecture from A-frame homes and suburban rancher to 10 storey apartments. For starters, wood is a natural resource so if harvested sustainably, it is more ecological than other materials. This makes it even more popular when it comes to modern architecture as we see a shift towards more sustainable design.  

Secondly, wood can create a stylish and beautiful home. Abandon any pretenses that you have about wood being old-fashioned! It also works in complete harmony with the garden that surrounds it. To prove this to you, join us on a tour of this incredible project. 

Designed by Shroetter-Lenzi Architects , this home is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab. It's modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, inexpensive! 

The little house welcomes us and invites us to enjoy the fresh air

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
The grey tones and green garden work in harmony with the mahogany colour of the wood

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
The large windows connect the interiors with the breathtaking surrounding landscape

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
Look at what an impact these large glass windows make in this wonderful bathroom

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern bathroom
The kitchen has a futuristic air of minimalism

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern kitchen
The other rooms are simple, elegant and sophisticated

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern gym
Look at how integrating colour into a minimalist design creates a stylish effect

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern style bedroom
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this simply superb summer home.

A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues
Has this ideabook convinced you that prefab is the way to go?

