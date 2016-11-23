10 terrific kitchens to cook a feast in

These days a kitchen is so much more than a place to cook, it is a place where families can come together and spend quality time.

A kitchen is functional but also needs to convey a unique and personal style. Perhaps you prefer a more classic look and feel in your kitchen? Or maybe you enjoy a unique space that is designed in a particular colour or design?

The possibilities are endless!

If you're struggling to figure out which style you should go for, try a balance between functional and trendy. Hiring a design professional can definitely help in this regard but in this project today, we are going to hopefully inspire you too with some special and unique cooking spaces.

Have a look at these different options and get inspired!