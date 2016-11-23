10 terrific kitchens to cook a feast in

These days a kitchen is so much more than a place to cook, it is a place where families can come together and spend quality time.
A kitchen is functional but also needs to convey a unique and personal style. Perhaps you prefer a more classic look and feel in your kitchen? Or maybe you enjoy a unique space that is designed in a particular colour or design?
The possibilities are endless!
If you're struggling to figure out which style you should go for, try a balance between functional and trendy. Hiring a design professional can definitely help in this regard but in this project today, we are going to hopefully inspire you too with some special and unique cooking spaces.
Have a look at these different options and get inspired!
We begin our tour today with this original kitchen that was constructed in a garage loft in Amsterdam. The design of this cooking area is very unique, combining different materials that create contrast and style.
The black gloss cabinets with the steel worktops contrast beautifully with the white and black wall, which features modern tiles.
The industrial design of this unique kitchen is enhanced by the choice of flooring, furniture and lighting. We love this space!
As we've already seen in the previous design, contrast makes for a very unique kitchen space.
Although oak generally gives a kitchen a fairly rustic look and feel, by oombining it with a modern touch you can create quite an industrial chic design.
In this kitchen, we can see that the darker wooden tones are enhanced by the lighter walls. The darker grey tiled floors and granite counter tops add a luxurious and elegant touch to the space.
Tip: It's all about the details. Use glassware and accessories to give your kitchen that extra atmosphere.
This unique kitchen looks a little bit like an outdoor kitchen. This is primarily due to the large barbeque in the room as well as the choice of bricks. Above the grill is a large steel hood that is used to drain any odors from the room.
The choice of placing a bar in this kitchen is ideal, because it gives the residents an extra surface for cooking and preparing food. It also creates the perfect spot for relaxing on the bar stools and chatting while the chef whips up a feast.
This is the perfect spot for an afternoon summer barbeque!
In the above image, we can see a unique and striking design.
The design above has been transformed from a normal kitchen into a very bold and beautiful kitchen thanks to the popping red colours that have been introduced to the space.
The kitchen cabinets, counter tops and floors are all completed in the same bright red.
We can also see how consideration was given to the detail. Don't you love the square picture frames on the wall, that bring a unique and artistic style to the space?
Can you see how these tones also contrast with the bright and refreshing green and white colours in the garden. This is very surprising!
The unique kitchen in this image has a retro and modern look and feel. In this design, we can see how a very different colour was chosen, which is a real eye-catcher.
The designers have chosen wooden floors, grey walls and mint green cupboards and cabinets, which certainly pack a visual punch. Don't you love the mixture of rough cement and smooth wood?
Would you choose mint green for your kitchen? We think that it is uber stylish!
This is perhaps one of the most unique kitchens that we have ever encountered. The room features a traditional and classic look, which is reflected in all elements.
The designers have chosen a beautiful granite top, which works in harmony with the natural materials. It is also reflected in by the floor and the walls in the kitchen.
Although this kitchen is a beautiful and picturesque sight, the real eye-catcher has to the be mural on the white cabinet doors – a true work of art! The ceiling and furniture complement the mural, taking on a very Greek look and feel that is simply special.
This trendy kitchen is part of a beautiful wooden house in Japan.
Consisting of all sorts of types of wood, this space is minimalist and sleek, while working in harmony with the other rooms in the house.
Who would have thought that a combination of wood could produce such a beautiful design in one room?
The kitchen is finished with a special mosaic of blue tiles. In the background, we can see another interior wall of grey brick.
The resident in this apartment wanted to increase the space, which is why these design experts have worked to create a practical and efficient living space.
This is a beautiful and functional kitchen, designed with stainless steel that overflows into the living space.
Low kitchen cupboards were deliberately chosen in order to achieve a freer and more spacious feeling in the kitchen.
The combination of the old wooden ceiling beams, the brick wall and the screed flooring gives this kitchen an industrial look and feel that is of very high quality.
This beautiful kitchen features high ceilings and large windows, which have been completely taken advantage of.
The choice of predominantly white tones contributes to the spacious look and feel. We can also see that this kitchen is fully-equipped with all of the appliances and accessories that you could ever need in a kitchen space.
This modern kitchen is a dream for cooking enthusiasts.
If you like the white design, have a look at these 10 all white kitchens.
We conclude this project looking at this streamlined kitchen that forms part of a compact but spacious apartment.
This large and modern kitchen has many functions! It serves as a living space, a cooking area, a study as well as a dining room. The designers have gone for clean lines and a minimalist design, which creates a very pleasant space, emphasizing character and charm. The combination of black and white is of course very beneficial.
Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens for inspiration for your own home!
We hope that these stylish and original kitchens have inspired you so that you will be able to enjoy your own dream kitchen!