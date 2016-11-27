Your browser is out-of-date.

Let the stars guide your next kitchen reno

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal White
What is the connection between your zodiac sign and your lifestyle? Everything, as per the experts! If you believe them, the stars define who you are as a person and therefore the way you organize and style your space. If you want to know the best kitchen for your zodiac and your basic personality type, then this is just the article for you!

​Sagittarius: Lively and fun space

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
This sun sign likes to entertain people often and they have a lively personality. Therefore, the kitchen should be an open and versatile space with plenty of colour.

​Aquarius: Free-flowing style

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal White
People born under this sun sign are intellectual people who like to have well-organised spaces that are intelligently designed for better functionality.

​Gemini: Dual and robust tones

homify Kitchen
Geminine personalities are adept at multi-tasking and handling double tones of everything. Therefore, the kitchen should be designed with contrasting tones with a solid design and defining elements.

​Libra: Balanced look

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
Librans are good at making a balanced statement with themes like monochromes that will bring in a strong yet neutral style with plenty of chrome fittings. They like symmetry in style and function as well.

​Cancer: Serene and homely vibe

homify Kitchen Granite Black
These people like a soothing ambience in their homes with a wholesome and warm feel. They are home-bound people with lots of warmth, so it is best to stick to the use of wood and other warm elements while designing their kitchen.

​Scorpio: Bold and unique

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
For this sun sign, the best way to create a stylish kitchen is with the help of a vibrant touch in a sophisticated space so that the kitchen looks unique and bold. Use plenty of white and chrome for a stylish approach, even if you are going in for pops of colour like this flaming red wall!

​Pisces: Quirky and modern

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
Pisceans are lovers of all things whimsical and they love to imbibe colour in small and minimal doses when it comes to their home. The kitchen can also be done up with colourful lighting and patchwork-style tiled backsplashes.

​Virgo: Detail-oriented

Apartamento CT, involve arquitectos involve arquitectos Modern kitchen
This kitchen has to be one that is centered around the small details because this sun sign loves all the things to do with planning spaces in this way! So plan your space with lots of attention to knobs, lamps, tiles, and fixtures.

​Aries: Passionate design

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
This is a dynamic sun sign and they demand a kitchen that will ooze with the passion they have for life, in terms of textures and layouts.

​Leo: Strength and bold personalities

homify Modern kitchen
Leo is a sun sign that needs bold overtures with strong colours like yellow, orange and red. Organise the same with plenty of gleaming chrome for a solid look that shines!

​Taurus: Nature lovers

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern dining room
This sun sign has people who love nature and this should reflect in wood and neutral colours in the kitchen along with potted plants.

​Capricorn: Sober and sophisticated

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Kitchen
People belonging to this sun sign have an earthy style with a leaning towards the elegant and minimal. White and chrome with polished wood are the best choices for their kitchen. Here are some more ideas that you might like - 10 ways to keep your home tidy and change your life!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

