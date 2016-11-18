This beautiful home welcomes you with open arms

This two-story home has stunning good looks. It's not just the square modern design that'll startle you-- the relatively small interior is packed with opulence. With this home, architects Corneille Uedingslohmann have proven that you can have luxury in a small, open-concept home. Let's see how they did it!
This is no ordinary suburban home. It's perfectly cubed floors are dramatic and clad in ultra modern materials, matte black siding and textured wooden panels. The landscaping is equally dramatic, symmetrical and very welcoming to guests arriving at the curb.
The enormous glass windows on the back of the home allow for a stunning view of the interior. The curtains are hidden, at the center of the windows, standing by in case you privacy. Until then, the lovely outdoor view is relaxing. Also, notice that there's a long glass balcony on the top floor.
The interior of the 3,000 square foot home is just as dramatic. The rich wooden floors are textured and run the length of the home, giving it style and spaciousness. The few steps down to the piano area give it a sense of intimacy, even though the home remains open-concept. Also, notice how open and crisp the kitchen and dining look all decked out in white!
There's more to the piano room than meets the eye! The centerpiece is a modern fireplace. The geometrical black and white style has become the norm for contemporary fireplaces, and you can see why! It looks elegant and in-step with the rest of the home.
To move to the second level the architects have provided a floating staircase with a bridge-like hallway. The glass railing allows you to peer down to the main floor and maintains that feeling of openness. The same impeccable wood used on the main floor is starring here. It`s no surprise that we`ll see it upstairs too.
Clearly, the owners of this home prioritized their bathroom. Everything about it is modern and luxurious, from the dark smooth shower to the massive sink. At the back there`s two toilets and shelving for every towel you could need. For more bathroom ideas take a browse through our gallery.
This is the masterpiece of the home. There`s a small sauna next to a giant soaker tub, with a flat screen TV in between incase you want to watch something while you relax! This home is truly a sanctuary.
