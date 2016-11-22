A fort in the forest that's a fabulous home

On a plot of forest in the suburbs of Warsaw sits this wintry paradise home. Making use of traditional wood construction, the home features a larch wood exterior . Inside, there is an ambitious open plan concept that's surprisingly livable. Architects chose a wood facade because they wanted to blend architecture and nature together into a harmonious home. The home has a modernist shape with plenty of windows of varying shapes and sizes to give the home character and create glorious views of the forest. Let’s take a tour now!
This home is truly a paradise when the snow is on the ground. It is a warm and inviting. The exterior of the home was built out of large wood which is famously strong and durable. treated with environmentally friendly oils, the wood has a raw and natural look.
The shape of the home is modern and cubist. It’s a trendy minimalist look that we can’t get enough of. Windows are smattered around the house in an asymmetrical design. This brings some whimsy and personality to the home. The long and thin planks of wood on the exterior flatter and elongate the home. Let’s take a look inside and see if we can find more interesting shapes and architectural treasures!
The home features a wide open plan layout complete with picture windows. Outside there is a daring terrace space that lacks railings. This room serves as an office and living space. The desk looks like the perfect place to get work done without distraction. Low to the ground furniture emphasizes the incredible space inside the home. There's a comfortable spot in the centre of the room to chat with friends.
The wood exterior of the home is sharply offset by a concrete interior. A coated concrete floor is a sleek and light-diffusing feature of the home. Floors like this are durable and easy to clean so they are perfect for family homes! The unrefined concrete ceiling brings some industrial charm to the room. It reminds us of a modern urban loft space. It’s an unexpected choice for a suburban home in the woods! We love the shelving in the home that shows off an impressive library.
Taking a wider look at the home’s main floor we can see the unique lines and shapes of the house. The bookshelves seem to curve in and create a nest. The minimalist stairs are a great industrial feature of the home. Bright silver accents from the railings and elsewhere make the home light and bubbly. It’s a playful look that gives the home a fun personality.
This is one of the best views we’ve ever seen in a bedroom! It opens right into the wintry forest outside. There are few walls to separate the rooms in the house. The bedroom is separate from the office area via a plexiglass sliding wall. It still lets the light through but provides privacy and isolation. Primary colours grounded in the neutral whites and greys of the home look great in the bedroom.
A view from the bed out into the office space shows us how the home has been so well lit. A massive skylight above the desk pours light inside to be easy on the eyes as you work. More artwork and shelving make the home customizable for the occupants. The punches of bright colour make the home warm and a perfect getaway from the city.
Our last look of the house in its natural surroundings reminds us of the bold red front door we saw from the start. It hinted at the warmness we would find inside the cubist and minimally designed home. Literally surrounded by the woods, this is the perfect home for the artistically inclined.
