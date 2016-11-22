7 Feng Shui tricks for a sensational entrance

A bagua map is a fun way to learn some feng shui. Line up the map with your own home according to where the front entrance is. Then use elements in each area as corresponds with the map. The 9 areas represent different parts of your life such as friendship, knowledge, and love.

Imagine that your front entrance falls into the career and work success gua or (box on the bagua grid). You can decorate with dark blue colours and avoid anything related to the earth element.

Find a bagua map that you like and try to apply it to your home. You can contact a professional on homify if you need some more help!