A renovation that extends this home's edge

Today we’ll take a look at a renovation of a home that has turned the idea of a home office on its head! The original house dates back to 1952. It was a prefabricated modular design that today has a sleek and industrial look.

The home was in bad shape and it had to get a complete renovation and reconstruction. They stripped the exterior walls to the steel sheet underneath. It gives the home a slight industrial edge. They installed new walls and replaced an aging shingle roof with tiles. The original kitchen, wood floors, closets, and staircases were all restored.

Finally the architects built an extension behind the house. At the end of our tour, we will take a look at the modern office and meeting room in the cube shaped extension. Let's take a look at the house now!