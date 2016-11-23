A renovation that extends this home's edge

Today we’ll take a look at a renovation of a home that has turned the idea of a home office on its head! The original house dates back to 1952. It was a prefabricated modular design that today has a sleek and industrial look.
The home was in bad shape and it had to get a complete renovation and reconstruction. They stripped the exterior walls to the steel sheet underneath. It gives the home a slight industrial edge. They installed new walls and replaced an aging shingle roof with tiles. The original kitchen, wood floors, closets, and staircases were all restored.
Finally the architects built an extension behind the house. At the end of our tour, we will take a look at the modern office and meeting room in the cube shaped extension. Let's take a look at the house now!
Let’s start our tour at the charming back of this house. The corrugated steel exterior looks elegant paired with the painted teal shutters. The gabled roof of the home gives it a classic shape that will be attractive for years to come. A couple of loungers and a sprinkling of plants make it a relaxing spot to take in the sun. One of the best features of the home extension is this new spacious rooftop terrace on top of the office. Let’s take a look at the redone interiors before we check out the home office extension.
Underneath that pitched roof design is this gorgeous minimalist bedroom. The sun coming in from the skylights makes the glossy original wood floors shine. They are a warm feature of the home. We love how the knots of the wood pepper the floor in a one of a kind pattern. White walls create a bright room that’s magnified by the bedspread and simple furniture.
The original kitchen has sunny yellow cabinets. It’s a cheerful small kitchen that will put you in a good mood each morning. A large window and a gas stove are perfect additions. For a kitchen that dates back to the fifties it has aged well! The renovation has freshened up the vintage kitchen. White counter tops reflect the natural light that comes inside. Imagine making your morning coffee in this pleasant kitchen.
There’s a spacious and fun children’s room in this family home. We love the work desk where, hopefully, some homework will get done. Children’s rooms with a neutral palette like this are great because kids tastes change as they grow up. Better to have a clean design that they can customize as they like. This room has curtains and lanterns to bring whimsy and colour to the design.
A look from the back of the lot shows off the new extension on the house. The architects decided to build a trenched extension. The hope was that they could preserve the appearance of the main house. The newly added cube extends from the basement level of the main house. Thanks to the slope of the terrain, the extension offers generous views of the garden. The modern wood exterior is made up of thin larch planks. A bank of windows lets light into the work space while the garden level views of the greenery will inspire.
Inside there is a meeting room that’s separated by a half wall of shelving. A modest table and chair set makes up the casual meeting space. In this office, the modern furniture and open spaces is conducive to a good work environment. There is a separate entrance to the office that’s accessible from the courtyard. It’s a good way to create a work/life separation!
Our final view of the house is a look at the professional office space in the new extension. The garden view is verdant and inspiring. Oversized work desks mean that it’s hard to have a cluttered work area. It provides plenty of space to organize your ideas. We love the circular light fixtures! So much better than the fluorescents at some offices.
We hope you enjoyed this tour of a renovated home with its new office extension!