Get up close with these cozy log cabins

Remember when you went for a walk in your neighbourhood at twilight? The sun is about to set and people have their lights on inside their homes. It’s a cheeky opportunity to take a look at their home decor.

We are going to take a similar voyeuristic look at 3 log cabins. We included their floor plans for your viewing pleasure. Looking at a floor plan is like solving a puzzle. If you can figure them out, they give you a full view of what the home is like without ever stepping foot inside.

Here in Canada we dream of owning a cabin of our own. They are the perfect solution to a family in need of a vacation. They let us commune with and get back to nature since they are far away from the bustle of a city life. Nothing puts us at ease more than a change of scenery.

The cabins we are looking at today are affordable options. Our hope is that anyone can life a life of luxury while vacationing in their own cabin. Let’s take an indepth look at our first choice!