Get up close with these cozy log cabins

Remember when you went for a walk in your neighbourhood at twilight? The sun is about to set and people have their lights on inside their homes. It’s a cheeky opportunity to take a look at their home decor.
We are going to take a similar voyeuristic look at 3 log cabins. We included their floor plans for your viewing pleasure. Looking at a floor plan is like solving a puzzle. If you can figure them out, they give you a full view of what the home is like without ever stepping foot inside.
Here in Canada we dream of owning a cabin of our own. They are the perfect solution to a family in need of a vacation. They let us commune with and get back to nature since they are far away from the bustle of a city life. Nothing puts us at ease more than a change of scenery.
The cabins we are looking at today are affordable options. Our hope is that anyone can life a life of luxury while vacationing in their own cabin. Let’s take an indepth look at our first choice!
Taking a peek at the floor plan of the main level we see there is a combined living and dining area by the entrance. At the other end of the cabin is a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.
Our first cabin pick is this simple and traditional looking model. It’s the image that comes to mind when one hears ‘log cabin’. The cabin has a classic shape because of the gabled roof. The warm colours and a wood exterior make it a welcoming retreat. It might look like it’s off the grid, but inside the cabin is completely modern.
While the main level is the social hub of the cabin, upstairs is more intimate. There are two bedrooms on the second floor, one of which opens onto a covered patio. If you are interested in a cabin like this, connect with professionals on homify today!
This country style cabin has no extra frills but gives you all the rural charm a cabin has to offer. WIth a solid foundation and a sturdy roof, this is a cabin that will withstand years of visiting. We love the classic design of the cabin’s railings.
Does this look familiar? It’s the same layout as the first cabin! The only difference to note is that the walls are made of slabs. This means that ours second house is more insulated and sturdy against cold weather and snow.
Since cabins are smaller than regular houses they have to be economical with their space. This build of two bedrooms upstairs mean that the cabin doesn’t feel cramped. Cabins have to accommodate many guests on vacation. It’s a pleasure to invite friends and family up with you to enjoy your cabin!
This cabin is decidedly more luxurious than the first two! It’s larger and the dark wood makes it look more sophisticated. Although it’s fancier it still has all the rural charm that we’ve come to expect from a cabin.
Once you enter the house you are inside a open plan space. Cozy seating and dining areas center around the fireplace at the heart of the home. There are front and back porches where you can enjoy the outdoors close by.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a second bathroom That makes a difference in a cabin where so many people will be staying! Even though you don’t have to get to work in the morning, it’s nice to have enough time in the bathroom without being rushed!
Thanks for taking the time to get up close with these cozy log cabins. We hope that these cabins inspired you to get your own piece of paradise some day! For more vacation home inspiration, check out our feature on 10 homes for the perfect escape.