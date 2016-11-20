Top 5: Gorgeous small homes and miraculous renovations

After living on a farm for decades, this retiree was ready to move into town to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Located on a Spokane, WA property surrounded by mature trees, the main functional rooms of this modern wooden home are located on the ground floor, designed for convenience as the retiree ages into the home. Being built on a small slope, the basement of the home receives plenty of sunlight and houses the guest rooms as well as a recreation room for the grandkids.