Top 5: Gorgeous small homes and miraculous renovations

M. Martins M. Martins
Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
This week, homes – small ones, prefab ones, forest refuges – got your attention. Our top 5 list, picked by you, features unique properties that are sure to inspire. From Kubu, the cute cube home to renovated bungalow, we got a house for you.

1. 8 Gorgeous Homes Prove That Small Is Beautiful

昭和モダンの木造住宅, モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier モリモトアトリエ / morimoto atelier Modern houses Wood Black
Budget constraints and prohibitive property prices may put paid to a dream of owning a large, beautiful house, but there is no reason why a small home cannot be equally beautiful. These 8 lovely modern houses that measure less than 750 square feet but are an inspiration in design! Let’s explore!

2. So long shabby bungalow

Haus W, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
This 70’s bungalow in the German city of Aachen was a dark and shabby affair before the architects at Zhac Zweering Helmus Architekten decided to give it a more modern look and feel. Haus W was a gloomy residence surrounded by unkempt greenery and suffering from drab interiors. But post renovation, it looks smart and elegant with bright and airy rooms and trendy designs. Soft neutral hues enhance the minimalistic appeal of the house, while wooden elements offer warmth here and there.

3. Meet Kubu

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
In the midst of tiny-house fever, a German architecture firm THULE Blockhaus has created Kubu to meet the growing demand . Their houses come with an attractive guarantee; you could move in after only 2-6 weeks. Kubu is small and surprisingly livable with stunning windows on the front of the loft. Although it's a small house, the separation of living room and sleeping space make it a comfortable alternative to a standard house.

4. A forest home for your golden years

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
After living on a farm for decades, this retiree was ready to move into town to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Located on a Spokane, WA property surrounded by mature trees, the main functional rooms of this modern wooden home are located on the ground floor, designed for convenience as the retiree ages into the home. Being built on a small slope, the basement of the home receives plenty of sunlight and houses the guest rooms as well as a recreation room for the grandkids.

5. 7 Ideas To Make Your Bedroom Comfortably Cozy

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
The bedroom is the space where we recharge, for eight hours a day, at least (hopefully!). We spend so much time in this room that it deserves our special attention. It has to be a comfortable and re-energizing space and here's seven ways to make it so.

