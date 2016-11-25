20 things to turf from your home once you turn 30

We tend to forget all the awesome things that come with being on in years. Once you’re out of your 20s, life becomes more stable and you have more confidence in yourself. Now is the time to grow out of those home decor hacks that you have used in your college years. You might have been able to get away with using a guitar case as a coffee table in the past, but we have better ideas.

Today we are looking at all the things you have to turf from your home once you’re out of your 20s. If you fancy yourself style-conscious then it will be easy to follow our guide. Let’s take a look at home design for real adults. If you need some expert help, it’s easy to contact professionals on homify. Let’s start our list!

