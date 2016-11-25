Your browser is out-of-date.

20 things to turf from your home once you turn 30

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
We tend to forget all the awesome things that come with being on in years. Once you’re out of your 20s, life becomes more stable and you have more confidence in yourself. Now is the time to grow out of those home decor hacks that you have used in your college years. You might have been able to get away with using a guitar case as a coffee table in the past, but we have better ideas.

Today we are looking at all the things you have to turf from your home once you’re out of your 20s. If you fancy yourself style-conscious then it will be easy to follow our guide. Let’s take a look at home design for real adults. If you need some expert help, it’s easy to contact professionals on homify. Let’s start our list!

1. Birthday Cards. They don't need to be on display in your home, you can keep them in a folder.

Residência MB, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern living room
2. Cheap plastic chairs outside. They are not worth the money! They look terrible and can break easily. Opt for stronger ones, made of wood or wicker, and look like a grown up.

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Garden Stone
3. A messy kitchen. You're not living in a frat house and Mom isn't there to tidy up after you. Keep the kitchen clean so you can actually cook in there.

homify Modern kitchen
4. An empty patio. Is it always going to look like you just moved in?

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Example: spruce it up with some furniture and decor. You deserve to have a beautiful and functional space.

Maison G., Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
Atelier FA - Achitecture d'intérieurs & d'extérieurs
5. Unintentional minimalism. It looks like you might have been robbed…

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Example: make a minimalist look more livable by using patterns, colour, and texture.

Metamorfoza salonu 19m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
6. Mismatched dishes. Grown ups have complete sets so they can entertain gracefully. Get rid of your beer steins in favour of actual drinking glasses.

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
7. A mattress on the floor. Treat yourself to an actual bed. It's better for your back and can class up a home.

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco
8. A bare bed. It looks gruesome!

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
Example: use linens, cushions, and pillows to make your bed look like a haven after a long day.

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
9. An ugly entrance. Unless you're trying to keep everyone away!

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Windows and Doors
Example: using good lighting or some plants to make your entryway inviting for guests.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern houses
10. A showy item like a hot tub. Don't buy showy pieces to impress your friends. At a certain age, it becomes less of a party gag and more like a way to relax sore muscles.

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
11. Dirty or cracked walls. These are easily remedied with some elbow grease, fillers, and paint. It'll take you less than a weekend and makes it look like you care.

homify Modern houses
12. Junk rooms or chronic clutter.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
13. Either you or your friends will start having kids soon. Get rid of glass edged furniture to be more kid friendly.

homify
14. Ill fitting cabinets. Grab a screw driver and fix up the place.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
15. Exposed and hanging cables. It's ugly and hazardous.

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
16. Broken appliances. Get the air conditioner or heater fixed before you are in need of them!

homify
17. Dying plants and wilting flowers. Take care of the green things in your home!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
18. Ratty furniture. It's time to invest in quality pieces.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 52M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
19. A cluttered office. How will you get work done?

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
Example: clean and uncluttered work spaces look better and more grown up.

Ático RJ, en Catarroja, acertus acertus Study/office
20. Garish design. It's time for something more sophisticated.

Blühende Wände - mit Fototapeten!, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
That's all for our guide to home design once you're out of your 20s! Actually the wallpaper in this bedroom is fun. No shame! We love a bit of whimsy and fun in home design.

Check out our features on 12 ways to use stone walls and 8 creative ways to hide ugly walls.

