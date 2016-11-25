9 trendy interior design ideas for this fall and winter

Darkness is falling earlier each day as we enter the winter season. This time of year when the work day is over it’s already dark and most of us are eager to return home. Shortened daylight hours mean that we are spending more time on the couch. We want you to love your interiors this winter so that you find inspiration at home.

We’ve got a list of the best interior design trends this fall and winter. We want you to love being cooped up against the winter chill. Of course, trends come and go. The more you experiment with your style, the more likely you are to find what you love and what works for your home. Let’s start our list!