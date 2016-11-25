Your browser is out-of-date.

9 trendy interior design ideas for this fall and winter

Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Minimalist bedroom
Darkness is falling earlier each day as we enter the winter season. This time of year when the work day is over it’s already dark and most of us are eager to return home. Shortened daylight hours mean that we are spending more time on the couch. We want you to love your interiors this winter so that you find inspiration at home.

We’ve got a list of the best interior design trends this fall and winter.  We want you to love being cooped up against the winter chill. Of course, trends come and go. The more you experiment with your style, the more likely you are to find what you love and what works for your home. Let’s start our list!

1. Wellness spa=inspired bathroom

Opulent bathrooms that take inspiration from wellness spas are hot in home design. The draws are obvious. Having a bathroom you enjoy can enrich your life by making the most of the small moments in life. Imagine the comfort of a luxurious candle-lit soak while the mercury outside plummets.

2. Natural elements

There is no end to the inspiration that nature can bring to your home. Natural building materials like stone and wood in your home give it a classic appeal. You can amplify the energy that it brings by using natural textiles and plants to decorate.

3. Pure marble

Marble is hotter than ever and this trend shows no sign of slowing. It’s not reserved for the kitchen counters. It’s showing up on everything from clothing to phone cases! We love this pure marble look because it creates an unexpected serenity in this bathroom.

4. Graphic wallpaper

A look like this lets nothing fade into the background. Graphic wallpapers make a room feel full of pep and zest. Choose one with neutral colours so that it doesn't overwhelm a room.

5. Vintage furniture

Mad Men created a rabid interest in mid century design. Today, furniture trends from the past are experiencing a revivalist surge. Try mixing modern with vintage inspired pieces to create a trendy look in your home.

6. Retro touches

If you can’t invest in new furniture pieces this winter, opt for decor that looks like it’s from another time. Flea market finds are hip this season. Crafts like macrame and embroideries make your interiors cozy and trendy!

7. Flat colours

This winter the trend continues as whites and greys dominate. Having a flat colour palette means that you have to get creative with texture and structure. To get a minimalist look like this simply stick with one shade. Connect with interior designers and decorators on homify today to get some professional help.

8. Pieces that work

This trend is especially great for those who live in small spaces. Make your home design functional as well as beautiful. Multifunctional furniture and smart storage solutions are trendy year-round. You have to store all that summer gear, right? Soon enough you’ll be dusting it off.

9. Metallics

Copper is the coveted metallic this season. This year it’s being combined with other metallics like silver, brass, and gold. Mix up some metallics in your home this winter and bring sparkle and shine to your home design.

We hope you enjoyed our ideas for interior design trends this season! Let us know what trend you are eager to try out in your home. Also check out our feature on 13 ways to use white to add crisp beauty your home. 

What trends are you looking forward to trying?

