6 easy tips to remove stains from wood

Candles are romantic and lovely, but their wax can create very annoying stains on wood. Ideally, you can heat the wax up a bit with a hair dryer and blot it away with a cloth. However, not all wood can be heated without warping. In this case, turpentine will work the best, but its highly flammable, so be careful.

